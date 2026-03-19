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The Donut Empire: Demythifying the USSR
How the Soviet Union inverted the logic of empire, and why it explains everything Russia does today.
Mar 19
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The Comfortable Class: Why Our Leaders Can’t Think Strategically and Why It Matters
The urgent case for generational transition in Europe and America.
Mar 15
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Bianka @ Waronomics
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The Second Front: Why Iran is not Iraq, why Europe has the most to lose, and how the world just changed
On Iran, the ethics of intervention, and the war we are already in.
Mar 2
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February 2026
Four Years of Full-Scale War: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
Everyone was wrong about something, some were wrong about everything. Review on the war of attrition, a crisis of Western leadership, and the Ukrainian…
Feb 22
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Bianka @ Waronomics
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A Field Guide to Russian Propaganda
How a state propaganda machine perfected for over a century makes you feel brilliant for believing exactly what it needed you to believe.
Feb 15
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Bianka @ Waronomics
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The Infrastructure of Hegemony
Why the 'freeloading Europe' narrative inverts the actual economics, and real purpose, of American military spending.
Feb 12
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The NATO Expansion Myth: How Academic Realists Rewrote History to Avoid Admitting They Were Wrong
The NATO expansion narrative is popular because it’s simple. Reality is complicated.
Feb 7
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January 2026
How to Suffer Fools and Survive the Rise (and Fall) of Kakistocracy
Derived from the Greek kakistos (worst) and kratos (rule), kakistocracy refers to a system of of government run by the worst, least competent, and most…
Jan 28
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Bianka @ Waronomics
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A European Strategy for Surviving Trump
Europe must stop negotiating with a hostile administration and start building relationships with the America that will outlast MAGA and actually cares…
Jan 22
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Bianka @ Waronomics
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The Idolatry of Markets and the Consequences for Industry, National Security, and Citizen Prosperity
Industrial policy IS national security, and our idolatry of markets is killing it.
Jan 18
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[The State of European Defense 2025 Report] A New Era of Rearmament
Record investment, emerging unicorns, and unprecedented policy shifts are reshaping the European security industrial base
Jan 14
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Bianka @ Waronomics
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The Age of Declining Empires: Why Stagnation, Not Rise, Drives Modern Conflict
The 21st century won’t be defined by the peaceful transition of power, but by the violent thrashing of empires refusing to go gently into that good…
Jan 11
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Bianka @ Waronomics
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