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February 2026

Four Years of Full-Scale War: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
Everyone was wrong about something, some were wrong about everything. Review on the war of attrition, a crisis of Western leadership, and the Ukrainian…
  Bianka @ Waronomics
A Field Guide to Russian Propaganda
How a state propaganda machine perfected for over a century makes you feel brilliant for believing exactly what it needed you to believe.
  Bianka @ Waronomics
The Infrastructure of Hegemony
Why the 'freeloading Europe' narrative inverts the actual economics, and real purpose, of American military spending.
  Bianka @ Waronomics
The NATO Expansion Myth: How Academic Realists Rewrote History to Avoid Admitting They Were Wrong
The NATO expansion narrative is popular because it’s simple. Reality is complicated.
  Bianka @ Waronomics

January 2026

How to Suffer Fools and Survive the Rise (and Fall) of Kakistocracy
Derived from the Greek kakistos (worst) and kratos (rule), kakistocracy refers to a system of of government run by the worst, least competent, and most…
  Bianka @ Waronomics
A European Strategy for Surviving Trump
Europe must stop negotiating with a hostile administration and start building relationships with the America that will outlast MAGA and actually cares…
  Bianka @ Waronomics
The Idolatry of Markets and the Consequences for Industry, National Security, and Citizen Prosperity
Industrial policy IS national security, and our idolatry of markets is killing it.
  Bianka @ Waronomics
[The State of European Defense 2025 Report] A New Era of Rearmament
Record investment, emerging unicorns, and unprecedented policy shifts are reshaping the European security industrial base
  Bianka @ Waronomics
The Age of Declining Empires: Why Stagnation, Not Rise, Drives Modern Conflict
The 21st century won’t be defined by the peaceful transition of power, but by the violent thrashing of empires refusing to go gently into that good…
  Bianka @ Waronomics
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