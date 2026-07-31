Waronomics

Waronomics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dark_blyat's avatar
Dark_blyat
14h

Amazing post. It’s incredibly hard to find someone who genuinely digs beneath the surface and examines these issues with this level of honesty and depth. Your analysis is consistently thoughtful, straightforward, and free from the usual talking points. I honestly struggle to find this quality of analysis anywhere else in the West.

I also found it deeply disturbing that Poland didn’t even shoot down the cruise missile. To me, it highlights that the biggest problems are systemic but a lot of people think ”if e have this tool or gear we will win the fight”. The resources were there, yet the response still fell short. That points to issues of mindset, decision-making, command, agility, and preparedness. It’s as the survival instinct is gone from the West, even among the military. If this continues I guess I have to flee to Ukraine for safety. At least they have some balls and they know how to fight.

Thank you for your consistently excellent work.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
21h

I have only one correction to your otherwise excellent timeline. The stance that all military action is unnecessary, and the US military accomplishes nothing good is a line that was strongly promoted during the Vietnam War. I was there, and I heard it.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 BiankaB · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture