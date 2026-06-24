Waronomics

Waronomics

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Dark_blyat's avatar
Dark_blyat
7h

Nice one.

I’ve chosen my side. Democracy is messy, frustrating, and imperfect, but it’s still worth defending. I’m tired of people pretending that all systems are the same or longing for “strong leaders” with easy answers to difficult problems. Freedom and democracy are worth standing up for.

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1 reply by Bianka @ Waronomics
Navneet Randhawa's avatar
Navneet Randhawa
2h

Extremely nice read

Western World wont wake up until Financial Engineering is dead

Or a Black Swan even threatens their survival

Welfare States Plus Financialisation Broke its back, now its loaded with an Unproductive Populace along with Useless Immigrants

Dont think they are coming back from this

West has gone too far down the rabbit hole

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