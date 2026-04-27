A short disclaimer: I am an analyst. After more than a decade of breaking down the complex technology vocabulary and decisions of engineers to enterprise customers, and C-suites who often wished I would tell them what they want to hear, I have built a professional discipline around one principle: my job is to describe reality, not to prescribe what should be done about it. I publish diagnoses. Strategy is somebody else’s profession, and the solutions are somebody else’s franchise. I am breaking that rule today.

I am breaking it because the situation we are in is a slow-motion civilisational humiliation. And it is now urgent enough that to write another piece simply describing the disease, without pointing at a treatment, would be a small act of cowardice on my behalf.

So: I will offer a solution. Or rather - I will lay the foundation for one.

Let’s begin.

Europe Can Be on the Table, Yet It’s On the Menu

Let us start with a small accounting exercise - because too many Europeans have, in the past few months, slid into a kind of polite nihilism. China has just vowed retaliation against Europe's "Made in Europe" industrial policy. Made in China 2025 - a two-decade, subsidy-soaked campaign to dominate every strategic sector on Earth - was apparently fine. Our pale imitation is unacceptable. A few months earlier, Washington made the same vows regarding the European ReArm programme, despite the Buy American Act having been on its books since 1933. American defence protectionism is the natural order of things; European defence protectionism is not.

What is Europe, anyway?

Europe is the place that gave the world the Renaissance. The scientific method, Athenian logic and Roman law. The notion of human rights, the social contract, the separation of powers. Newtonian physics, Galilean astronomy, Cartesian geometry, Leibnizian calculus. Bayes’ theorem - without which there is no modern statistics, no machine learning, no AI industry to speak of. The Turing machine. The World Wide Web - invented by an Englishman at a Swiss research facility, and given away for free, because that was once the kind of thing Europe did.

Modern fission, modern fusion theory, the architecture of the internet’s protocols, the foundations of quantum computing, the lithium-ion intercalation chemistry that powers every electric vehicle on the planet - all of it has European fingerprints on the original patents, papers, and Nobel citations. The intellectual capital that the entire 21st-century economy is currently monetising was, in overwhelming proportion, generated in Europe or by Europeans.

Now ask the second question. Where are the industries?

In the United States and in China.

We provided the equations that they used to built their empires.

Europe is the continent that midwifed the modern world and now lives as a tenant inside it. While Europeans produce the science, the patents, and the founding insights, the U.S. and China buy the founders, productise the breakthroughs, and sell them back to us at a premium. We are no longer at the table, but on the menu. And the diners have started openly commenting on which parts of us look most appetising.

The humiliation rituals come almost weekly now, from both directions. The tone is one of pity, the way a butcher might pity a calf before the slaughter.

And the implicit message is always the same: you are europoor and eurostupid, and you should be grateful we still consider you a market.

In reality, Europe is the wealthiest geographic concentration of human capital on the planet. Our single market commands 450 million of the world’s most valuable consumer wallets - wealthy enough that Apple, Google, Meta, Microsoft, and TikTok all rewrite their global products to comply with our rules. We still set the global standard on data protection, on AI governance, on antitrust theory. Our universities still produce a disproportionate share of the world’s PhDs in the disciplines that matter. Our researchers still publish the papers that everybody else’s billion-dollar startups cite in their pitch decks.

We have the brains. We have the capital. We have the regulatory leverage. We have the talent.

And yet - every time one of our own founders builds something genuinely good, something that could grow into a national champion, something that could be the European Tesla or the European Palantir or the European OpenAI - one of three things happens.

Door number one: either the Americans or the Chinese show up with a chequebook the size of Belgium and buy them. Sometimes they keep the technology. Sometimes they bury it, because the point of the acquisition is not always the product, but eliminating a future competitor while it was still cheap. Door number two: they get cannibalised at home by a domestic incumbent that has no intention of innovating but every intention of holding its market position by any means necessary. Customer intimidation, predatory pricing, regulatory weaponisation, procurement corruption - the full menu of legal and quasi-legal sabotage that costs nothing to a billion-euro legal department and bankrupts a thirty-person startup in 18 months. And door number three: they survive long enough to become valuable, and then they discover that the only buyer left who can offer them a real industrial base is in Shenzhen.

Saturn Devouring His Son by Francisco Goya

We have become a personification of Saturn Devouring His Son painting by Francisco Goya. The most viscerally European image of self-cannibalism ever put on canvas. Kronos eating his own children because he is too afraid of being replaced by them.

The Comfortable Class and Their Compliant Armies

I wrote a piece a few weeks ago called The Comfortable Class, about the structural reasons our political leaders cannot think strategically. The argument was that we are governed, on both sides of the Atlantic, by a generation of rent-seekers - people who inherited a functioning post-war order and are now extracting the last value from its institutions before they exit the stage. People with no skin in the game, for whom the entire concept of “the long term” expires the day their pension benefits vest.

I am extending the argument here, because the Comfortable Class is not just a political phenomenon. It is also an industrial phenomenon. And the two reinforce each other in a closed loop that the rest of us are paying for.

The political comfortable class has been governing in coalition with the industrial comfortable class for at least three decades. The legacy primes in defence. The national champions in telecoms and energy. The dominant players in pharma, agribusiness, banking. The big four consultancies that write every “strategic vision” document the European Commission publishes.

Beneath them sits an enormous standing army of what I will call, with no apology, compliant salary addicts. Career bureaucrats whose mortgages depend on not asking the wrong question. Mid-tier corporate managers who have learned that the way to keep their job is to look busy producing PowerPoints that confirm the boss’s instincts (however flawed they might be). Lawyers whose entire firm structure is set up to bill the same five clients forever. Journalists who cover the same five companies forever and would lose their access if they ever wrote what they actually saw. Procurement officers one or two contracts away from a comfortable advisory role at the company they are currently regulating.

These people have been selected, over decades, based on a singular trait: the willingness to not rock the boat.

And the boat now needs to be rocked. Hard!

Intrauterine Cannibalism

I used to dive with sharks, like for real - it is a thing I did, repeatedly and with considerable joy, and one of the strange pieces of knowledge you accumulate when you spend enough time around them is the reproductive biology of certain species, particularly the sand tiger shark.

Female sand tiger sharks carry multiple embryos in two uterine horns. The embryos develop teeth early. And then, while still in the womb, the largest and most developed embryo in each horn turns on its siblings and eats them. By the time the mother gives birth, only two pups remain - one from each side - having literally consumed their brothers and sisters. The technical term for this is intrauterine cannibalism.

It is also, as a metaphor, the most accurate describes what European capitalism is currently doing to itself.

The industries that should be the next generation of European unicorns - deep-tech, defence, vertically-integrated energy challengers, the sovereign-AI players, etc. - are the embryos. And the legacy giants, the comfortable incumbents, are the dominant pup with sharp teeth. They are not innovating, but they are eating their potential successors before those successors can be born, and they are doing it in plain sight, while everyone in a position to stop them looks politely the other way.

Meanwhile, two predators circle the shark itself, in case the comfortable incumbents decided not to cannibalise their own children.

Let me give you the cleanest illustration of how this trap works. The story of the Bombardier C-Series.

In 2008, Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier launched the C-Series - a clean-sheet, fuel-efficient, single-aisle commercial jet that was, by every technical metric, the best aircraft in its segment. New composite fuselage. New geared turbofan engines. Dramatically lower operating costs. A genuinely better product. The kind of innovation a healthy market is supposed to reward.

In 2016, Delta Air Lines placed a major order. In April 2017, Boeing - which was not even building anything in that segment, having let the 717 die and refused to invest in a real 737-700 successor - filed a dumping petition with the US Department of Commerce, alleging that Bombardier was selling the jets below cost. By December 2017, the Department of Commerce had stacked anti-dumping and countervailing duties to a combined tariff of 292% on every C-Series aircraft entering the United States. 300%! On a plane Boeing did not build, for a customer Boeing was not serving, in a segment Boeing had abandoned. It was about killing a competitor before it could become one.

Bombardier’s American market evaporated overnight. The company, already over-leveraged from C-Series development costs, started bleeding out. And then, less than a month after the tariff announcement, Airbus arrived. Bombardier handed over 50.01% of its prized airliner programme to Airbus for zero upfront cash - a controlling stake, for free. The C-Series was rebranded the A220. Bombardier eventually exited commercial aviation altogether. A Canadian aerospace champion was strip-mined, and the technology was absorbed into the European duopoly that had been content to let the Americans do the killing.

End of story? No. Beginning of a much worse one.

While Boeing and Airbus were busy cannibalising the only credible Western challenger in the single-aisle market, China was watching, taking notes, and building. As the Brookings Institution observed even at the time: “looming on the horizon is a bigger and potentially far messier aircraft subsidy fight” - China’s state-owned COMAC was already flight-testing the C919, designed specifically to break the Boeing-Airbus duopoly. Today the C919 is in commercial service with Chinese carriers, with hundreds of orders, and is being aggressively positioned for export markets across the Global South. The duopoly that spent a decade strangling Bombardier in court will, within ten years, be facing a Chinese state champion that they helped create - by spending all their competitive energy eating their last Western sibling instead of building anything new.

This is not a unique story. It is the story. It is happening right now, in real time, in automotive - where European primes are being lapped by BYD while spending their R&D budgets on share buybacks. In energy storage, where Chinese giants now dominate a battery chemistry that European universities invented. In robotics. In drone manufacturing. In commercial space launch. In sovereign AI. In every single strategic sector where Europe has the underlying intellectual capital to compete and is failing to do so.

We are short-sighted on internal competition. We are blind on the long-term threats. And the result is going to be a Europe that does not produce the things it consumes, does not control the infrastructure it depends on, and does not have the industrial sovereignty to defend itself.

A continent of consumers in a world of producers.

A System Captured by Design

Here is the part where many get wrong - they say the system is broken, underfunded, and understaffed. In need of reform.

This is wrong, and it is wrong in a way that lets the responsible parties off the hook.

The system is not broken. The system is captured. It is doing exactly what it was structured to do, by people who benefit from its structure. The dysfunction is not a bug, it’s a feature.

Consider the European Commission’s competition apparatus and the national authorities that mirror it. These are not weak institutions in any conventional sense. DG Competition has a credible legal team, real fining power, decades of jurisprudence, and command of one of the most sophisticated antitrust frameworks on Earth. On paper, it is a serious enforcement body. In practice, it produces outcomes that are too slow, too late, too captured.

Five structural features explain why, and they are not accidents. They are how the system was designed to function for the people who designed it.

The first is time. The average Commission antitrust investigation takes between 4-7 years from the moment a complaint is filed to the moment a decision is issued. By the time the regulator finishes deliberating about whether the incumbent destroyed the challenger, the challenger has been dead for half a decade and the surviving founders are working for the perpetrator. Justice that arrives this slowly is not justice. The second is political direction. The Commissioner’s office decides which cases get priority and which sit in the queue. The companies with the deepest political relationships - the ones, in other words, with the most to hide - are systematically the least likely to face serious investigation. Member-state governments lean on Brussels. Brussels leans on national authorities. Everyone has a friend at the right ministry. The third is the revolving door. Senior officials cycle, decade after decade, between regulatory agencies and the companies they regulate. This is not corruption in the criminal sense - no money changes hands in a brown envelope - but the institutional outcome is identical to corruption. A Commission lawyer who knows that her next job is at a top defence prime’s Brussels office does not aggressively pursue that prime. A national-authority economist who hopes to retire onto a telecom incumbent’s advisory board does not rock the boat on which he’s sailing. The system selects, generation after generation, for people who have learned not to make the senior incumbents’ lives difficult. The fourth is inadequate penalties. Competition fines in Europe are calculated as a percentage of revenue. They are paid by the corporate entity. No individual ever goes to prison. No executive personally loses anything. Anti-competitive conduct in Europe, in pure expected-value terms, is rationally optimal: the upside is monopoly rent for years, the downside is an eventual fine that is a fraction of the rent extracted. Of course the behaviour persists, since the system rewards it. The fifth, and the most important, is the absence of proactive intelligence. European competition authorities are reactive. They wait for a complaint to land on the desk, and do not run systematic intelligence operations to surface patterns of abuse across industries. They do not aggregate signals from dozens of victims into a single picture. As a result, only the most egregious, visible, headline-generating violations are ever examined. The slower poison - the customer intimidation, the procurement corruption, the strategic patent litigation, the predatory pricing rotations - happens entirely below the regulator’s threshold of perception.

This is not a list of reform opportunities, but a list of features. Every one of these characteristics serves somebody powerful. Every previous attempt to reform them has produced cosmetic improvements at best, because the political coalition required to fix the system is the political coalition that benefits from the system.

So we will not be reforming it. We will be routing around it.

The Solution: Building an Institution

Wars destroy nations, but it is institutions that (re)build them. Empires rise on the back of credible courts, predictable property rights, functioning bureaucracies, durable legal frameworks. They fall when those institutions calcify, hollow out, or get captured. The thing that distinguishes a country with a future from a country with a past is whether its institutions remain serious.

Europe, for all of its current dysfunction, is genuinely world-class at one specific civilisational competence: institution-building. The single market. The customs union. The European Court of Justice. The Schengen area. The euro. Whatever else you want to say about the EU, this it has done extraordinarily well. Predictable, rules-based institutions are why capital flows here from everywhere.

The problem is that we have built world-class institutions of governance and allowed them to drift into a passive accommodation with rent-seeking incumbents. What we have not built is a world-class institution of enforcement - one that operates with the same rigour and predictability, but is structurally incapable of being captured by the parties it polices.

This is where Hayek becomes relevant, and I am bringing him in here both because I am a Hayekian by genuine conviction and because the people I most want to read this essay tend to be too. Hayek’s central insight was that markets are the most efficient discovery mechanism humanity has ever invented for the question what should we produce, and at what price - but only when the rules of the game are actually enforced.

A “free market” without working competition policy is not a free market. It is a coordinating game between cartels, dressed up in free-market vocabulary. Hayek understood this clearly: he was not the libertarian fantasy version that American think-tanks have constructed around him. He was a serious institutionalist who knew that the price signal only works when the playing field is level, and that keeping the field level is one of the few legitimate functions of public power.

What Europe needs - and what nobody has yet built - is a genuinely Hayekian enforcement institution. One that is fast where the Commission is slow. One that is independent where the Commission is politically captured. One that has skin in the game where the Commission has none. One that prosecutes anti-competitive abuse because there exists a permanent, well-funded, competent mechanism that.

The good news is that we do not need to invent the legal infrastructure. It already exists.

The Pieces Are All There

The European Union has, over the last decade, quietly built every piece of legal infrastructure required for a private-sector prosecution engine to operate. The pieces just have not been assembled.

The EU Damages Directive of 2014 is the foundation. Any person or company that has been harmed by anti-competitive conduct can sue for damages directly in national courts. The directive creates a legal presumption that cartels cause harm - meaning the burden of proof is shifted in critical ways toward the defendant. It mandates disclosure mechanisms that force perpetrators to surrender internal evidence. It harmonises limitation periods across member states. It is, in effect, a starter pack for private antitrust enforcement. Most lawyers working in the area will tell you it is dramatically underused.

The EU Whistleblower Directive of 2019 is the second piece. It established, for the first time at the EU level, a legal protection framework for individuals who report breaches of EU law - explicitly including competition law. Retaliation against whistleblowers is now actionable. Confidentiality protections are now mandatory. Internal and external reporting channels must, by law, exist.

And the third piece, perhaps the most important and least understood, is that third-party litigation funding is legal, growing, and increasingly sophisticated across Europe. There is now a deep European market of professional capital pools whose entire business model is funding multi-year complex litigation in exchange for a share of damages recovered. Deminor in Brussels, Nivalion in Switzerland and Germany, Omni Bridgeway across the EU. Burford Capital, with billions of dollars under management and an established European antitrust practice. These firms are not waiting for cases, they are looking for cases. What is missing from their pipeline is not capital - it is curated, evidence-rich, well-prepared deal flow.

The Damages Directive provides the legal grounds. The Whistleblower Directive provides the intelligence pipeline. The litigation funders provide the war chest. Three load-bearing pillars of an architecture that no one - no one - has yet built the actual building on top of.

That is the absurdity of where we are. The legal weapons exist. The financing exists. The political appetite exists. And the entire framework is sitting unused while European entrepreneurs continue to be eaten by malicious foreign powers or worser - their own incumbents.

The Political Moment, and Why It Will Not Last

I grew up with a very particular form of political literacy - the lived knowledge of what an angry mob actually does when it has finally had enough.

I have seen, with my own eyes, the speed at which a population that has been polite, patient, and quietly suffering for years can flip into something very different. A sufficient mass of people who feel that the system has nothing for them - no upward mobility, no fair shake, no honest answer to why their lives are getting harder while a comfortable class above them gets richer doing nothing - will eventually stop asking. They will start taking.

This is the part of European political analysis that the Brussels professional class refuses to take seriously, because acknowledging it would require them to acknowledge that they are part of the problem. But the warning signs are everywhere. Anti-monopoly sentiment across Europe is at a generational high - it is the modal view of every voter under forty in every member state. The cost-of-living crisis has made ordinary consumers viscerally, daily aware that concentrated markets mean higher prices and worse service with no alternative - every time they pay their energy bill, every time they buy groceries, every time they try to switch telecom providers. The defence and security awakening following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has exposed, in the most embarrassing possible way, that decades of cosy incumbent relationships produced a European defence-industrial base that is too expensive, too slow, and too dependent on a handful of legacy primes who have no competitive pressure to innovate and are openly returning capital to shareholders through buybacks while the continent re-arms.

Young entrepreneurs cannot build. Young workers cannot buy houses. Young voters look at the system that is supposed to be theirs and see, accurately, that it has been pre-spoken for by people who will be dead before any of the consequences arrive.

This is not a sustainable political configuration. A generation that has no stake in the existing system will, eventually, watch the system burn just to feel the warmth of it. I have seen what comes next. I am not interested in seeing the European version.

The window in which constructive, institution-building solutions are still possible - solutions that channel the legitimate fury into legal mechanisms and prosecutorial pressure rather than into less productive forms - is open right now, but it is closing.

What Is Being Built

Europe needs a private-sector prosecution engine: a permanent, professional, financially self-sustaining institution that combines secure whistleblower intelligence, multi-vector legal action, and crowd-funded citizen legitimacy into a single self-reinforcing flywheel. It operates entirely within existing EU legal frameworks. It requires no new legislation to launch. (Though it will, over time, generate the political momentum and case law to drive legislative reform as a downstream consequence.)

It sits on 3 layers:

The first layer is intelligence. A secure, anonymous reporting platform - architecturally modelled on the kind of zero-knowledge submission systems that investigative journalism has been refining for a decade, but adapted specifically for legal intake. Employees, suppliers, customers, ex-executives, competitors - anyone who has witnessed anti-competitive abuse can submit evidence through an encrypted channel that the platform itself cannot de-anonymise, even under court compulsion. Fifteen suppliers, independently, reporting the same threat, becomes devastating courtroom evidence. One supplier alone is just a complaint. The second layer is prosecution. A professional litigation operation that takes the strongest cases out of the intelligence layer and prosecutes them simultaneously through every available legal channel - private damages claims under the 2014 Directive, formal Commission complaints, parallel national-authority filings, and, where the conduct supports it, criminal complaints in jurisdictions with personal liability. The strategic insight is that for any given pattern of monopolistic abuse, multiple independent legal avenues exist, and using all of them in coordinated parallel creates a level of pressure no defendant can manage quietly. You cannot bury a case that is being prosecuted in three jurisdictions and two regulatory venues simultaneously, with a press strategy attached. The third layer is funding. A complex, multi-year, multi-million-euro competition litigation cannot be funded by small donations alone. A serious case costs between 2-10 million euros to bring to judgement, which is why the architecture has to be a hybrid: professional litigation funders providing the bulk of capital in exchange for a share of damages recovered (this is, after all, their core business model). Public crowdfunding contributing supplementary capital and, more importantly, political legitimacy - because when 10 000 citizens have personally invested in a case, the case becomes politically untouchable. No politician intervenes on behalf of the defendant. No judge wants to be the one who dismisses a citizen-backed prosecution on a technicality. The crowd is not just a funding source, but a shield. And finally, affected competitors themselves co-funding directly - companies who have the best evidence, the strongest motive, and have until now been too afraid of retaliation to litigate alone, but can now do so under institutional cover.

The flywheel is the part that makes the whole thing work, and it compounds: case one succeeds → more whistleblowers come forward, because they see the system functions and pays → better intelligence → stronger cases → litigation funders compete for participation → cost of capital falls → more cases filed → deterrence effect spreads → behaviour starts changing across industries → public support grows → political legitimacy compounds → legislative reform becomes possible. Each turn of the flywheel makes the next turn cheaper, faster, and more powerful. Each successful prosecution deepens the database, sharpens the pattern-matching, and lowers the bar for the next one.

I am deliberately not going further than this in writing today. The full mechanism design - the legal structure, the jurisdictional strategy, the founding team, the case pipeline, the governance model that protects against capture - is a much longer document, and it is not for the front page. It is for the people who are serious enough to engage with it directly.

A Direct Word to European Capital

If you are a European VC, a family office principal, a mission-aligned philanthropist, or a high-net-worth individual reading this and thinking why on earth would I fund a venture whose entire purpose is making powerful enemies? - I want to address that question directly, because it deserves a direct answer.

You should fund this because it makes powerful enemies. That is not a bug. That is the entire point. The reason no one has built this yet is precisely the same reason it desperately needs to exist: the people whose abuse it would prosecute are exactly the people who have, for decades, ensured that nothing like it gets built. Their veto over its existence is the proof of its necessity.

I learned early in my career, from people who had been burned by it, that a lie can build a quick cash cow but it is the truth that builds empires that last. Truthful products compound. Truthful positioning compounds. Truthful institutions compound. Lies have a half-life that always, eventually, catches up with the people who invested in them.

The same logic applies to capital allocation. You can deploy your fund into the next astrology-AI slop, the next crypto-adjacent grift that will be a 1.2x return in three years and forgotten in five. There is plenty of that on offer. Or you can deploy a portion of your capital into the institution that ensures the rest of your portfolio actually has a chance to compete on merit.

Think about what your existing portfolio companies are up against. Every single one of your European tech or industrial bets is operating in a market where the dominant incumbent can - legally and routinely - threaten their customers, file frivolous patent claims, deploy predatory pricing, weaponise procurement processes, and corrupt the standards-setting bodies that determine which technologies get adopted. Your founders are fighting on a tilted field. You are not pricing this in your due diligence because nobody has been pricing it in for thirty years. But it is the single largest invisible drag on European venture returns, and it compounds against you every quarter.

A functioning private-prosecution engine changes the underlying physics of European entrepreneurship. It is not just one investment, but a category-level public good that makes every other European tech investment more valuable, because for the first time in two generations the field is actually level.

I want to be completely transparent here - this is not a SaaS rollup with a clear path to a strategic exit in 2027, but a generational infrastructure. Closer in shape to founding a court system than to launching a product. Measured in decades, not quarters. The first major recovery may take three to five years. The full flywheel, where the institution is funding itself entirely from damages recovered, is more like a five-to-ten-year arc. The civilisational impact - a European market where genuinely innovative companies can survive their incumbents long enough to become national champions - is measured in the careers of the children who are not yet born.

Is that a bet you are willing to make for your children’s generation? For your children’s children? Because the alternative is letting the intrauterine cannibalism continue. Letting the next 20 years of European founders be eaten alive at home and bought out cheap by Silicon Valley or the CCP. Letting the comfortable class extract the last value from the post-war institutions and leave nothing for what comes after. Letting Europe slide, slowly and politely, from the home of the Renaissance into a museum of itself - wealthy enough to pay the entrance fee, no longer powerful enough to set the price.

The European entrepreneurs and innovators of today cannot fight this multi-front war alone. They are too small, too undercapitalised, too exhausted, and too rationally afraid of retaliation. They need an institution at their back. Someone has to build that institution. Someone has to fund the building of it.

A Closing Word

Europe does not lack the talent to remain a serious civilisation, nor the wealth, the institutions, the intellectual capital, or the moral foundations. What it lacks - what it has lacked for decades - is the competitive conditions that allow its best people to actually build, succeed, and compound their successes into something that can stand against the American money printer and the Chinese state machine.

We need to give Europe back those conditions.

Make the free market free again or perish in irrelevance.

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