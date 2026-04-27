Waronomics

Waronomics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Philippe Nyssen's avatar
Philippe Nyssen
6h

YES!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

Reply
Share
Ave Atrium's avatar
Ave Atrium
8h

Kudos, well put.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 BiankaB · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture