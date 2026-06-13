Waronomics

Waronomics

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pete gee's avatar
pete gee
15h

A fabulous piece and a warning to all in the "enlightenment" WEST.

For one thing, DONT LET THE WRONG TRIBE IN.

For another, we have totally misinterpreted the original revolutionary premise of freedom FROM religion...AT OUR COST!

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Adam Burgess's avatar
Adam Burgess
1d

Brilliant. Insightful. Refreshing honesty. Thank you

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