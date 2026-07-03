Waronomics

Waronomics

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Osamah Almokdad's avatar
Osamah Almokdad
20h

This is one of the sharpest readings of Brexit I have seen, precisely because it does not reduce the event to economics, xenophobia, or propaganda alone.

The “imperial filing system” is the key insight here. Brexit was not only a reaction to immigration; it was a reaction to a category failure. Eastern Europeans were close enough to disturb the British assumption of civilisational proximity, but unfamiliar enough not to fit the old imperial hierarchy. They were not “foreign” in the colonial sense, yet not comfortably “same” either. That made them symbolically disruptive.

What followed was a political redirection of decline. Post-2008 anger needed an object, and the migrant became the most convenient surface onto which deeper failures could be projected: wage stagnation, housing pressure, institutional fatigue, productivity weakness, and elite evasion. The tragedy is that Brexit answered a structural problem with a symbolic gesture. It restored a feeling of control while weakening many of the systems through which control is actually exercised.

The Eastern European worker, nurse, engineer, builder, or student was never the real wound. They were, in many ways, evidence of a society still capable of attracting ambition. The deeper wound was that Britain had lost confidence in its own ladder — and then blamed those who were still climbing it.

Excellent piece. The value here is not in taking a side, but in exposing the architecture of misrecognition behind the vote.

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Rebellio's avatar
Rebellio
1d

The imperial filing system is a brilliant frame, really well-written.

One thing I'd add is that the Brexit campaigns knew the technicality of "European" migration wouldn't move people on its own, so they blurred it. Farage's "Breaking Point" poster wasn't a queue of Poles, it was non-white refugees, and much of the messaging leaned on brown and Muslim faces while the actual policy was about Brussels.

Plenty voted expecting Brexit to mean fewer immigrants (mainly brown or muslim) full stop, not fewer Europeans, because that's precisely what the imagery was built to imply. The real target hid behind a face it knew would sell.

Hence why post-Brexit, as successive governments (Conservatives) have worsened the migration crisis no doubt, the result has been that immigration has continued to rise, except this time we receive more refugees than we did European immigrants. That isn't a defence of the current immigration crisis that the Conservatives set into play either.

All things aside, exiting a trade bloc with your largest trading partner was a mystical decision for me. Of course, a lot of the talk remained to be about immigration as it garnered the most clicks for the Data Scientists working tirelessly to swing our votes.

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