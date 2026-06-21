Waronomics

Waronomics

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TanyaFella's avatar
TanyaFella
2d

I live in the US. A few days into this full-scale invasion, I expected Ukraine to win, and then the West to forgive russia and even come to the aid of its miserable populace, yet again. You have written me the perfectly phrased set of arguments that I can use against this, when the time comes.

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Ralnik's avatar
Ralnik
2d

The russia being a gas station quote originates from McCain. I miss him!

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