Pick an object in the room you are sitting in. Any object. The chair beneath you, the mug on your desk, the phone in your hand. Now try to trace its supply chain of the given object. Where was the raw material mined? In which country was it smelted, separated, refined? On which ship did it cross which ocean, and under which flag? Which port did it pass through, which customs union, which subcontractor’s subcontractor soldered which component onto which board? Who built the machines that built the machines?

I guarantee you will almost certainly fail within three steps.

The gap between the life we live and the system that produces it has become so vast that almost no one - not the consumer, not the politician, not the CEO - can hold the whole picture in mind at once. We have built a civilisation on a machine whose workings we no longer understand, and now the machine is starting to break.

The breakdown is not a single event. It is a sequence, and the sequence is accelerating.

A Short History of the Breaking

In early 2020, COVID-19 did something that decades of academic warnings about “lean manufacturing” and “just-in-time inventory” had failed to do: it made supply chain fragility legible to ordinary people. Suddenly everyone understood that the reason one could not buy a given item in London had something to do with a factory outside Milan, a shipping container stuck in Los Angeles, and the closure of a Chinese port. The world discovered - or rather, rediscovered - that the global economy is not an abstraction - it is ships and roads and people and parts, and when any one of those breaks, everything downstream breaks with it.

Then came February 2022, and with it the war in Ukraine. Energy markets, grain markets, fertiliser markets - all of them felt the shock. The interconnections that had been flagged as “vulnerabilities” in consulting reports for a decade suddenly became self-evident. Europe, which had spent twenty years convincing itself that cheap Russian gas was a commercial relationship rather than a strategic one, learned a different lesson rather quickly. Germany’s industrial model - the crown jewel of European economics - was revealed to have been partially subsidised, all along, by a country that now wanted to redraw borders with tanks.

In the background, something quieter but arguably more consequential was happening with rare earth elements. China had been telegraphing its intentions for years, while the West had been looking away. Then, in April 2025, in response to Trump’s so-called Liberation Day tariffs, Beijing imposed export licensing on seven heavy rare earth elements. In October 2025, it escalated - dramatically. The new rules, announced under the Chinese Ministry of Commerce’s Announcement No. 61, applied, for the first time, China’s own version of the Foreign Direct Product Rule: any foreign-made product containing even 0.1 percent Chinese-origin rare earths, or manufactured using Chinese rare earth technology, would now require an export licence from Beijing. Starting 1 December 2025, firms with any affiliation to foreign militaries - explicitly including the United States - would be largely denied licences altogether.

Consider what rare earths actually do. They are the magnets in an F-35 fighter jet, the components in Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, the guidance systems in Tomahawk missiles, the radar in air defence batteries, the permanent magnets that allow wind turbines to generate electricity and electric vehicles to move. China currently produces roughly 70% of the world’s rare earths and processes approximately 90% of global rare earth ore. For sintered permanent magnets - the kind that go into nearly every serious electric motor in the world - China’s share is 94%. Two decades ago, that number was about 50%. We did not arrive at this position by accident, but because it was cheaper to let someone else do the dirty, environmentally costly work, and because we told ourselves the arrangement was commercial rather than strategic.

We told ourselves a lot of things that time proved wrong.

The Quiet Part, Said Out Loud

In June 2023, Greg Hayes, then chief executive of Raytheon - one of the three or four most consequential defence contractors in the Western world - sat for an interview with the Financial Times and said something that, if you were paying attention, should have permanently recalibrated your view of the Cold War between the West and the emerging Russia–China–Iran bloc. Raytheon, Hayes explained, had “several thousand suppliers in China.” Decoupling from China, he said flatly, “is impossible.” The best the company could do was “de-risk.”

His reasoning was straightforward: more than 95% of rare earth materials and metals come from or are processed in China. “There is no alternative,” he said. To pull out would take “many, many years” to rebuild comparable capability, either domestically or in friendly countries.

Read that again. The CEO of one of the primary manufacturers of American strategic weaponry said, in public, that his company cannot be separated from the Chinese supply chain without a reconstruction effort that would take years he did not promise to deliver.

It got worse. In 2023 and 2024, Lockheed Martin - the prime contractor on the F-35 programme, the most expensive weapons system in human history - identified prohibited Chinese magnets inside the F-35 supply chain and notified the Department of Defence. Pentagon manufacturing paused for several months while alternatives were sought. By July 2025, a Government Accountability Office report was warning Congress in plain language that the U.S. naval shipbuilding industry, including submarine production, was being constrained by its reliance on foreign suppliers, and that the United States currently lacks the domestic capacity to cast the titanium required for critical submarine components. A parallel study by the analytics firm Govini, which holds a multi-year Pentagon contract specifically to map this terrain, found that between 2005 and 2020 the number of Chinese suppliers in U.S. defence supply chains quadrupled from roughly 10,000 to over 40,000. U.S. dependence on China for electronics increased by 600 percent between 2014 and 2022. As of 2024 data, nearly one in ten “Tier 1” subcontractors to American defence prime contractors were Chinese firms. For missile defence, over 11 percent. For the nuclear arsenal, nearly 8 percent.

“Defense supply chains today are incredibly brittle,” the Govini CEO told reporters in 2025. “They’re not resilient. They’re very, very intricately tied to foreign suppliers.”

This is not a secret, nor a conspiracy, but a public record.

Which Brings Us to the Missiles That Are Not Coming

On 28 February 2026, the United States and Israel began air strikes against Iran. Seven weeks later, a Reuters scoop citing five sources confirmed what some of us had already begun to suspect. The United States was informing European allies, in bilateral messages, that previously contracted weapons deliveries under the Foreign Military Sales programme would be delayed. Not cancelled - delayed, with no firm timeline, and with the justification that the Iran war was drawing down U.S. stockpiles. The Baltic states were among the first to be told. Estonia, which had already received six HIMARS launchers and placed an order for three more with deliveries scheduled for 2027, was informed that ammunition for its HIMARS system was on hold. Javelin anti-tank missiles too. The value of the affected deliveries, by Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur’s own accounting, runs into the tens of millions of euros - and that is only Estonia.

Pevkur’s remark, after his phone call with U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on 20 April 2026, was diplomatic but unambiguous. The pause, he said, would “certainly last longer than weeks, more likely months.” Estonia would begin exploring alternatives - South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace, with its K239 Chunmoo systems; Turkey and Israel for shorter-range platforms; even, he hinted, direct cooperation with Ukraine.

And here is the part that I keep returning to. American officials, Reuters reported, privately expressed frustration that European nations were “not helping the U.S. and Israel open the Strait of Hormuz.” In other words: deliver troops to our war, or your ammunition does not ship. Earlier in the month, Trump had already threatened to halt weapons supplies to Ukraine under the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List programme unless European allies joined the Hormuz operation. NATO partners were being squeezed on weapons they had already paid for.

It is tempting, and in Brussels and Vilnius and Tallinn it has been tempting for many, to interpret this as pure politics - as a Trump-era coercion strategy, unworthy of America, a betrayal of alliance logic. And it is that. But it is not only that. Because here is the uncomfortable second-order reading: even if Washington wanted to deliver every shell and every missile it has sold to Europe on time, it may not be able to. The American military-industrial complex is not refusing to make money. It is running into the hard ceiling of its own supply chain. The Patriot interceptors now being fired to shoot down Iranian ballistic missiles over Gulf states are the same interceptors Ukraine uses to defend its energy grid. There are not enough of them. There have not been enough of them for some time.

Meanwhile, in the factories that are meant to be building the replacements, the rare earth magnets still come from China - or used to - and the Tier 1 subcontractors still include several thousand Chinese firms that, under Beijing’s December 2025 rules, can no longer legally supply any part of a product destined for military end use in the West.

This is the shape of the current Cold War - not two blocs of roughly equivalent industrial capacity glowering at each other across a line on the map. One bloc, increasingly, controls the physical materials and manufacturing capacity; the other bloc has the financial capital, the software, and a paper architecture of alliances that - as the Baltic states are discovering - can be rescinded with a phone call.

Stockpiles are finite. Factories take years to build. Mines take longer. Nothing, and I mean nothing, grows on trees.

The Exercise

I want to return to the exercise at the top of this essay.

Pick one object, trace its supply chain. The bauxite mine in Guinea, the aluminium smelter in Iceland, the rolling mill in Germany, the anodising line in Vietnam, the fastener forged in Taiwan, the assembly plant in Shenzhen, the container ship flagged in Liberia, the port crane manufactured in Shanghai, the trucking company in Rotterdam, the distribution centre in Leipzig, the retail platform incorporated in Ireland for tax purposes and hosted on servers physically located in Virginia. And the machines that make all of those machines, and the software that runs those machines, and the rare earth magnets in the motors of those machines, and the lithography tools that made the chips that run that software.

You will fail within three steps. So will I. So will the CEO of many major companies. So would, I promise you, the national security advisor of most countries on earth.

That failure is not a personal shortcoming, but a structural property of the world we built between roughly 1990 and 2020, when the triumphalist consensus held that frictionless global trade was not only the most efficient arrangement possible but also a permanent one. We optimised every link in the chain for cost, then we optimised the chain itself for length, and then we forgot that a chain is only as strong as its weakest link and that, in a war, an adversary gets to pick which link to snap.

We are now living inside the consequences of that forgetting.

What Europe Understands That America Does Not

In 2015, France did something that, at the time, seemed either quaint or vaguely ridiculous to most commentators outside the country. It made obsolescence programmée - planned obsolescence - a criminal offence. Any manufacturer caught deliberately designing a product to fail prematurely or to become unusable through hardware flaws, software updates that degrade performance, or other engineered limitations now faced up to two years in prison and fines of up to €300,000, or up to 5% of average annual turnover in the most serious cases. The law was strengthened and refined over the following decade, most notably after the batterygate scandal of 2017–2018, when Apple was caught - and eventually fined €25 million by French regulators - for pushing software updates that slowed older iPhones.

In isolation, you can read this law as an eccentric Gallic consumer-protection measure.

But it is not that. Not anymore. And especially not in the light of the European Union’s June 2025 Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation, which extended and systematised the logic of the French law across the entire single market. As of 20 June 2025, any smartphone, feature phone, cordless phone, or tablet placed on the EU market must meet a set of binding requirements. Batteries must retain at least 80% of their initial capacity after 800 full charge cycles - roughly four years of ordinary use. Manufacturers must supply fifteen types of spare parts to professional repairers within 5–10 working days, and continue supplying them for at least seven years after a model is taken off the market. Operating system updates must be available for at least five years after the last unit is sold. Devices must survive 45 accidental drops without losing function. Repairability scores must appear on the energy label at point of sale. This is the law now, across 27 countries and roughly 450 million consumers.

The contrast with the American regulatory posture is almost parodic. In Washington, the conversation about consumer electronics remains largely about speed of innovation, novelty cycles, and the god-given right of a Silicon Valley firm to brick your three-year-old device with a software update. In Brussels, the conversation has moved to: how long must this object be designed to last, under what conditions must it be repairable, and who bears the cost of the waste stream when it dies?

I know what the objection is, because I have heard it for years. The objection is that this is europoor behaviour - the delicious American slur for people who drive small cars, live in smaller houses, pay €2 per litre for petrol. The objection is that European regulators are strangling innovation, that Europe, having failed to produce its own Google or Facebook, has reduced itself to nitpicking the ones America did produce. That a continent which cannot build rockets has no business telling the continent that builds rockets how to design telephones.

I will grant, for the sake of argument, that the accusation of relative technological stagnation has some merit. Europe has genuinely under-built in several categories of hard technology, despite providing the intellectual backbone on which many of these innovations were built. This is a real problem that I have written about before and will write about again - Europe can produce the Nobel laureates that develop the theories which enable Elon Musk’s to make billions in satellite communications and space engineering.

But here is what the europoor framing misses, and what the age of scarcity is going to make impossible to ignore. Living within one’s means is not a vice, nor is driving a car sized for the roads it drives on, nor is paying the real price of fuel rather than a subsidised one. Buying an appliance that is designed to last fifteen years rather than five - and being able to replace its components when they fail - is not a vice either. These are, it turns out, the adaptations of a civilisation that understands something about resource constraints that the United States, insulated by two oceans and a century of cheap energy abundance, has not yet been forced to learn.

Europe is not legislating durability because European regulators enjoy writing regulations (although they do). Europe is legislating durability because the age of shortages has arrived, and the people drafting those regulations can read the same supply chain reports I have cited above. The smartphone rule is not about smartphones. The planned obsolescence law is not about printer cartridges. These are the opening moves in a strategic reorientation of the European economy around the assumption that raw materials, components, and finished goods are no longer going to arrive on time, in the quantities required, at the prices we have become accustomed to paying.

Why This Actually Works

There is a serious question as to whether any single jurisdiction, even one the size of the EU, can force durability onto a globalised consumer electronics industry that has spent thirty years optimising against it.

The answer, in brief, is yes. And the answer is yes for a reason that political commentators who are ideologically hostile to the European project consistently fail to appreciate. The EU is still the largest single market of solvent paying customers on earth. Every major manufacturer - Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei, Bosch, Whirlpool, Dyson, everyone - wants to sell into it. And the moment a manufacturer redesigns a product to meet EU rules, the economic logic of producing a separate, shorter-lived version for the rest of the world collapses. Apple has already extended its part availability commitment to seven years globally. Apple has already redesigned its battery attachment system, replacing adhesive with a process that enables easier removal. This did not happen because Tim Cook is an advocate for the right-to-repair, but because Brussels told him it was either that or the European market.

This is the Brussels Effect in its most concrete form. Europe sets the floor, the rest of the world, reluctantly, complies, because the alternative is losing access to 450 million wallets.

And it is deploying it, I want to stress, at precisely the moment in history when the disposable economy is running out of the raw materials required to remain disposable. This is not coincidence, but a strategic calculation in Brussels - whether it is articulated in these words or not - is that Europe cannot afford to remain structurally dependent on a consumption model predicated on infinite replenishment from Chinese factories that may or may not be willing to replenish us, via rare earth magnets and lithium batteries that may or may not be licensed for export, through shipping lanes that may or may not be open.

At that point, durability is not a lifestyle preference, but a national security measure.

The Uncomfortable Conclusion

Let me try to braid all of this together, because I think the threads are clearer from a distance than they are up close.

The COVID pandemic showed us that the global supply chain is fragile. Russia’s war against Ukraine showed us that economic interdependence is also strategic dependence. The Chinese rare earth embargo showed us that the dependency runs in one direction more than the other. The Iran war is showing us that even the most powerful military-industrial complex in human history cannot replenish its own munitions faster than it fires them, because the factories that would have to do the replenishing are themselves strung through a web of Chinese subcontractors that can be severed by a decree in Beijing.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the ledger, the European Union is quietly doing the one thing that actually responds to the situation, which is to legislate a new material culture - longer product lives, mandatory repairability, penalties for designed fragility, incentives for domestic component production. It is not a complete solution. No single jurisdiction can produce a complete solution. But it is a more honest response to the facts on the ground than anything currently coming out of Washington, where the answer to the rare earth crisis appears to be a $400 million equity stake in one mining company in California. (For context: MP Materials, fully operational, will produce roughly 1,000 tons of neodymium-iron-boron magnets per year. China produces approximately 138,000 tons.)

We are entering an age in which you will not be able to buy a new phone every year, a new car every few years, a new major appliance every five. Not because anyone is legislating your consumption - although Europe is lowkey beginning to - but because the supply chain that made that consumption possible is fraying faster than it is being rebuilt, and the geopolitical alignment required to rebuild it no longer exists. The great de-globalisation has begun. It began, depending on how you count, in Wuhan in late 2019, or at the Ukrainian border in 2014, or in a Chinese cabinet meeting at some point in the early 2010s when it was first decided that rare earths were worth weaponising. Take your pick of origin myths. The point is that we are in it now.

Big businesses will not suddenly decide to make durable products out of goodwill. The incentive structures of a publicly listed corporation in a growth economy forbid it. They can only be compelled to it by regulation, and only one regulator on earth has currently demonstrated both the will and the market leverage to make that compulsion stick.

Pick up that object in your room again. The one whose supply chain you failed to trace three paragraphs ago. Look at it. Ask yourself how long it was designed to last, and what happens when the chain that produced it stops delivering.

Then ask yourself which political order is actually preparing for that question.