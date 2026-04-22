Waronomics

Waronomics

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Philippe Clérié's avatar
Philippe Clérié
3h

Good stuff! Your description of the problem points to another issue that I think may be at the root of it all: the financialization of the economies of the US and Europe. That was very likely a major reason why those brittle supply chains were built.

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1 reply by Bianka @ Waronomics
ParadigmShift's avatar
ParadigmShift
5h

Military supply chains are too complicated and take a notoriously long time to develop because: 1) the customer e.g. the military, is constantly demanding changes to the original design;

2) there are offsets demanded in the efficiency of procurement due to politics (it has to be made in my district if you want my vote) so multiple and global supply locations need to be managed for final assembly creating a larger more complex supply chain with ITAR approved production lines. A car with thousands of parts can be assembled in a day while a missile takes months;

3) military contract cost overruns do not trigger supplier changes (like in the real world) and new budget requirements trigger more delays;

4) the service and maintenance portions are also separate - so a missile battery/tank/plane needs to be taken out of service and brought back to an approved vendor after a set use requirement- so more delays.

The best example is the F-35 fighter contract in Canada which has ballooned in final cost per plane and has not met any due date as far as I know.

Canada is considering the Swedish fighter jet which will have a totally different source and build supply chain at a significant cost reduction versus the total F35 contract cost estimate and a more likely build date. The anti-Canada policy of Trump is a big reason after the cost issue.

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