Waronomics

Waronomics

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pete gee's avatar
pete gee
1d

While this remains a canny political analysis, I feel it underplays the key factor that millions more Americans have rediscovered the true SALUTARY value of VOTING.

And this surely points to a re-establishment of the innate decency which the world had long learned to experience from this (once) great democracy.

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Slavo's avatar
Slavo
1d

While what you’re saying is right, this misalignment of incentives isn’t a new problem. How come the same political system did enable strong leaders to tackle them in the past? Was it because the world hadn’t yet entered the Information Age and 4 years was enough time for meaningful reform if you aren’t being challenged on TikTok daily? Or is it that the problem isn’t the political system but the fact we’ve used accelerating technology to torpedo healthy debate and reason and substitute with dopamine hits for the masses? If the strong thinkers are really strong, they need to think of how to solve this problem of rewarding short-termism before tackling reforms you mention we need.

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