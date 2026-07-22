Waronomics

Waronomics

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Godzilla's OK Now's avatar
Godzilla's OK Now
7h

Really enjoyed this piece. I think if Europe can deal adequately with the threat posed by Russia under Putin and it is finally moving out of first gear on that issue the future for Europeans is actually full of opportunity as we implement some of the things you discuss. Europe's strength lies in its diversity. It is extremely unlikely that a MAGA type movement will succeed in infecting the whole of Europe (including non EU states) in the way it has done in USA because that diversity acts as an effective immune system. What happened in Hungary under Orban for example, immunises other European states against similar dominance. If France were to fall under Le Pen's particular brand of right wing or Farage's or one of his clones succeeds in the UK these ultimately these "diseased states" become containable until cured viewed on a continent wide scale. In the decades to come I think this will enable Europe to remain a stable, democratic continent and that augurs well for future Europeans.

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Bob Potocki's avatar
Bob Potocki
9h

Another great and well studied essay.

From a simple point of view:

1. Global economy is in a massive bubble. Fed by manipulated currencies disconnected from hard assets like gold standard. For ~ 50 years.

2. Reset will be massive and destructive. Possibly thru war. Likely to collapse global trade. With the pain and realignment you so descriptively outline.

3. Bubbles and civilizational collapse are part of human history. Many remind a problem with democracies is they seem to self-destruct after 250 years.

How this resolves will be determined by our institutions. I pray you are right hoping that the European skills with buracracy and institutions can muddle thru, survive and prevent return of dark ages--------which is just history repeating.

Old people often realize we have muddled thru worse disasters than currently threaten.

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