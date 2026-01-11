Waronomics

Waronomics

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David Kauders's avatar
David Kauders
Jan 11

Dear Bianka

I agree with your analysis. There are economic and financial reasons why the era of growth is over; I am currently researching a provocative book about those reasons.

Kind regards

David Kauders

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2 replies by Bianka @ Waronomics and others
Jorg99's avatar
Jorg99
Apr 27

This is maybe one of the most terrifying analyses I have yet read.

And worst of all I cant find any flaws in it.

Still a great text. Thank you.

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