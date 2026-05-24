Waronomics

Waronomics

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Chris's avatar
Chris
2d

Carter gave the malaise speech and got voted out of office, Regan unleashed deficit spending, people started substituting debt for disposable income in their spending, and for a while the growth was enough to service the debt because debt still had a positive growth multiple. It no longer does: the US has outgrown the EU since 2008 mostly because of the explosion in debt, whose manageability now depends on financial repression.

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Mihaela C's avatar
Mihaela C
4d

Very eye-opening for me. Thank you!

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