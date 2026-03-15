Waronomics

Waronomics

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Julian's avatar
Julian
Mar 15

"systems do not learn because individuals inside them learn... Systems learn by removing those who are not fit for purpose."

Relatedly: as Max Planck supposedly said: "science advances one funeral at a time."

You could probably replace "science" with terms from other fields

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Mohammed Elsoukkary's avatar
Mohammed Elsoukkary
Mar 16

Excellent article:

Reminded me in some parts of the quote: “An economist is an expert who will know tomorrow why the things he predicted yesterday didn't happen today” which seems very fitting.

What you’re describing here is a systems optimization progression that most human organizations go through, when these organizations reach a certain stage of the evolution, their primary concern becomes self-preservation. Through a series of internal pressures, adaptations and systems processes that evolve over time, they perpetuate the circumstances to enhance their chances of remaining in existence and resisting change.

One of those is optimizing for people that fit within the systems without breaking them, and that help perpetuate them. So in your example, European politicians fit that paradigm to a tee: if they were to do otherwise they would face pressure that, as you said, would lose them personally their positions, force them to have skin in the game. They would also face heavy resistance if the were to attempt to introduce too much changes in the systems, which they are incentivized against.

I have had the privilege of being both inside and outside similar bureaucratic systems, and the view from the inside is tremendously tunnel vision through contextualization; things that look obvious from the outside are sometimes invisible from the inside, and at other times you can see them but you know it would incur a cost on you personally if you were to try to affect change.

A very interesting read.

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