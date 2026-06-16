Waronomics

Waronomics

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Jorg99's avatar
Jorg99
5d

I love me some balkan candor and some slavic pessimism/realism. THanks for the article. I want to join that bet and I want to support it. My main issue are the hordes of old people in my country who believe the disney version is normal.

BTW: on the topic of supply chains. When I was very young 18/20 around that time we had economics classes. And when we came to just in time I argued that I would not trust it. What if the supplies just dont come. And not for a day but for a very long time. I kinda feel vindicated about that now.

Best wishes.

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2 replies by Bianka @ Waronomics and others
arjuna's avatar
arjuna
5d

Can't wait for the financial harakiri to stop and fake money getting evaporated

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