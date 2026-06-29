Waronomics

Waronomics

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Robin Stafford's avatar
Robin Stafford
1d

Excellent article and nails the failings of today's financialised world. I am currently sitting on an economic policy group for a political party wrestling with financial/City types. Because they have made so much money from that world they have a very high opinion of themselves, and financial power gets used to shape political power. Directly through party contributions and indirectly through market power. They have little interest in the longer term investment needed to build up real businesses, and even innovative, useful new businesses are regarded as something to buy and sell off as soon as possible to the highest bidder.

Governments live in fear of them and central banks are too often just part of the same club. It will take a serious threat to change things. After all, it took the Great Recession and World War II to change things before

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4 replies by Bianka @ Waronomics and others
David Kauders's avatar
David Kauders
1d

I agree a massive recession is coming. Its cause is the central banking economic cycle, which now dominates all economic cycles. They fight recession with lower interest rates and credit expansion. The credit is debt, compounded by the fractional banking system. Interest paid exceeds the rate of inflation, so society spends more on financialisation and living standards fall. But this also leads to inflation, which they fight - like the ECB now - with higher interest rates, thereby punishing us all and creating the next recession.

The entire financial system is rotten to the core. Central banks have much to answer for.

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1 reply by Bianka @ Waronomics
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