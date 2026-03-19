Waronomics

Waronomics

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The Periphery's avatar
The Periphery
Mar 19

Great piece! I don’t think there has been enough analysis and research on the USSR from the perspective of colonialism and imperialism. Too many people aren’t aware of how much of a multiethnic empire of old the USSR truly embodied.

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Vincent Huijbers's avatar
Vincent Huijbers
Mar 19

This is one of the best analyses I have read about this conflict in a long time. Kudos!

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