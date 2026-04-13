Heroes' Square, Budapest, April 10, 2026 - “System-Breaking” concert

There is a particular species of political commentator - and if you spend any meaningful time on the platform formerly known as Twitter (I have taken to calling it Xvestia, after the Soviet state newspaper Izvestia, because at this it’s disseminating official Russian state propaganda left and right) - who will confidently tell you what happened in a country they could not locate on a map, based entirely on who congratulated whom.

This is the story of what actually happened in Hungary on Sunday. It is also the story of what people said happened in Hungary on Sunday. The gap between those two things is instructive, and if you have read my field guide to Russian propaganda, you will recognise the machinery immediately. Different packaging. Same product.

But let’s start with the facts, because facts - inconveniently - still exist.

The Man They Didn’t Bother to Google

Péter Magyar is a 45-year-old conservative lawyer from a prominent Budapest family. His godfather, Ferenc Mádl, served as President of Hungary. Magyar was, for years, a member of Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party. He was married to Orbán’s justice minister. He was, by every conceivable metric, an insider.

In early 2024, Hungary’s president pardoned a man convicted of helping to cover up the sexual abuse of children at a state-run orphanage. Magyar went public. Not with a carefully lawyered op-ed designed to preserve his future options, but with a Facebook post that detailed the systemic corruption he had witnessed firsthand - the rigged contracts, the wealth transfers to Orbán’s inner circle, the slow, methodical hollowing out of every institution that existed to serve the Hungarian people rather than the Hungarian prime minister. The post went viral before he could reconsider.

From that moment, Magyar built the Tisza Party essentially from nothing - a two-year campaign that took him to every corner of Hungary, speaking in up to six or seven towns a day, filling stadiums, drawing half a million people to a single demonstration in Budapest. Various opposition parties and movements recognised him as the only viable vehicle for change and coalesced around his candidacy. Not because they all agreed on everything, but because they agreed on the one thing that mattered: Orbán had to go, and this was their chance.

On Sunday, April 12, 2026, Tisza won 138 of 199 parliamentary seats - a 2/3 supermajority - on a record-shattering turnout of nearly 80%, the highest in Hungary’s post-communist history. Orbán conceded on election night, he called Magyar to congratulate him. Budapest erupted in celebrations along the Danube, chanting “Russians, go home!”.

Now. Here is the part I need you to pay very close attention to:

Péter Magyar is a conservative leader - he wants to cut taxes, and to double Hungary’s defence budget. He wants to expand pro-natal incentives - the family-first policies that conservatives everywhere claim to champion but rarely fund. His views on immigration are stricter than Orbán’s. Let me say that again for the people in the back: stricter than Orbán’s. He criticised Orbán for admitting too many foreign guest workers into the country, and pledged to ban non-European guest worker imports entirely from June 2026. He wants to keep the southern border fence. He rejects the EU migration pact, and migration quotas (yes, you can actually do that in the EU - many countries have done it!). On virtually every domestic policy issue, he is to the right of centre by European standards.

His foreign policy “revolution,” such as it is, amounts to this: stop blocking €90 billion in EU loans to Ukraine, stop leaking EU diplomatic discussions to Moscow (yes, Orbán’s government was caught doing this - repeatedly), and generally stop embarrassing the Hungarian nation that rose up to the Moscowite tanks in 1956 by playing the role of Vladimir Putin’s Trojan horse inside the European Union.

That’s it. That’s the whole revolution. A conservative who doesn’t want to be a Russian asset. Radical stuff.

The Autopsy of Orbánomics

Let me tell you what Orbán actually delivered for Hungary, because the mythology and the reality occupy different continents.

Hungary, under 16 years of Orbán, became the poorest nation in the European Union by actual household consumption - dead last at 72% of the EU average. Not GDP, mind you - Hungary’s GDP figures looked respectable enough, because GDP measures output, not who captures it. The question of who captured it was answered comprehensively by the Financial Times, which identified 13 cronies of Orbán who had absorbed a staggering share of the country’s wealth through rigged public tenders, captured state enterprises, and the kind of oligarchic restructuring that anyone who grew up in the post-Soviet world will recognise instantly (we have a word for it in Bulgarian, but it doesn’t translate politely).

Prices rose 57% since 2020 - nearly double the EU average. Inflation peaked, wages sat at roughly half the EU average, worse than Slovakia, barely above Bulgaria and Greece. Healthcare deteriorated so badly it became a primary campaign issue. Education outcomes declined, life expectancy lagged behind peers. The EU was withholding approximately €18-20 billion in funds - equivalent to roughly 10% of Hungary’s national output - because of democratic backsliding under Orbán’s government. We are talking about a country being structurally impoverished by its own leader.

And here is the part that should be tattooed on the forehead of every political commentator who spent the past decade praising Orbán’s “model”: the man spent 16 years capturing courts, prosecutors, military, and media - using a playbook borrowed directly from Putin and Lukashenko (and I can tell you, as someone from the region, the playbook is unmistakable; you recognise it even if you saw it from the ISS) - all in the hope of making himself structurally unremovable. A supermajority and record turnout made sure he couldn’t contest or subvert the result. He conceded. Because - and this is the part that his international fan club finds so deeply, existentially distressing - democratic elections still work in the European Union.

For those of us in Eastern Europe - the Poles, the Balts, the Romanians, the Bulgarians, and especially those among us still grappling with our own petit autocrats, our own Orbán variants clinging to captured institutions and manufactured crises - this is a light at the end of a very long tunnel. It is proof that democracy works, if there is unity, and if enough people show up.

Enter the Chorus of the Uninformed

The "defenders" of Western civilisation

Fast forward to approximately six hours after the results came in.

I made the mistake of opening Xvestia on Monday morning, and what greeted me was - I must confess - so predictable that the only genuine surprise was how efficiently the machinery activated. Every major “anti-woke” account in the Anglosphere had, seemingly simultaneously, reached the identical conclusion about a country most of them couldn’t have found on a map before Saturday night.

Hungary is lost. Europe is finished. The West has been betrayed. Within weeks, presumably, Budapest will be governed by a synod of non-binary imams enforcing a theocratic-progressive hybrid state - a sort of Gay Sharia (patent pending) - where mandatory Pride parades will culminate in compulsory prayer and the Hungarian parliament will be converted into an artisanal kombucha brewery staffed exclusively by critical race theorists. The Danube will flow with oat milk. Viktor Orbán will be remembered as the Last True European, a Thermopylae of one, holding the gates while civilisation crumbled around him.

Michael Knowles: “Dreadful news for Hungary and the West.” 1.2 million views. Zero engagement with a single fact about Magyar’s platform.

End Wokeness - an account whose entire analytical framework can be summarised as “if Obama congratulated it, I must be against it” - helpfully listed all the figures who celebrated Magyar’s win: Alexander Soros, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Keir Starmer, Zelenskyy, Sanchez, Macron, Merz, the EU. “This should tell you everything.” It does, in fact, tell you everything - about End Wokeness. It tells you nothing about Hungary.

Mind you, most of these accounts have MILLIONS of followers and massive reach. We are not talking about a few fringe accounts with 500 followers.

And then there was the proprietor of Xvestia himself, Elon Musk, weighing in: “Soros Organization has taken over Hungary.” Because when a nation of 10 million people turns out at the highest rate in their post-communist history to vote out a man who made them the poorest country in the European Union, the only possible explanation is mind control by a shadowy organisation. The Hungarian people couldn’t possibly have agency. They must be puppets. Everyone is a puppet except, presumably, the man tweeting from his $44 billion personal propaganda network.

Now - and I want to be fair here, because fairness matters even when it is inconvenient - Gad Saad did retract his original statement. He had posted that Hungary would become “another open border paradise” and predicted civil war, and after being corrected about Magyar’s actual positions, he walked it back. I respect that much. But the irony of the author of The Parasitic Mind - a book about how ideological contagion hijacks otherwise functional intellects - demonstrating in real time, on a public platform, exactly what it looks like when a parasitic narrative hijacks an otherwise functional intellect? That irony does not escape me. It should not escape him, either. The antibodies he writes about are precisely the ones he failed to deploy.

Guilt by Congratulation

The mechanism behind all of this is embarrassingly simple, and if you have read my field guide to Russian propaganda, you already know the architecture. It is not even a sophisticated operation. It is guilt by congratulation.

Barack Obama congratulated Magyar. Hillary Clinton congratulated Magyar. Alexander Soros congratulated Magyar. Therefore - and this is the full extent of the analytical process - Magyar must be a globalist, open-borderist, woke leftist puppet. Never mind that Giorgia Meloni, the Prime Minister of Italy and nobody’s idea of a progressive icon, also congratulated Magyar. Never mind that his party sits in the European People’s Party - the mainstream centre-right political family that governs a dozen EU nations. Never mind that his actual immigration positions are to the right of Orbán’s. None of this registers, because the algorithm does not reward nuance, it rewards pattern recognition. Wrong Team congratulated = Bad Thing happened. Narrative set. Engagement secured. Facts optional.

Here is what these accounts - whether through malice, laziness, or the kind of intellectual corruption that comes from optimising for engagement metrics over accuracy - actually accomplished on Sunday night: they ran Russian talking points. For free. To audiences of millions.

This is not hyperbole, the Kremlin had been running a documented disinformation operation around the Hungarian election for months. Fake Euronews articles fabricated by Storm-1516, a well-documented Russian propaganda group originating from the Internet Research Agency. A three-person GRU team dispatched to the Russian Embassy in Budapest (reported by VSquare, confirmed by multiple European national security sources). Networks of fake Facebook profiles using AI-generated faces. The core narrative, lovingly crafted by Russia’s Social Design Agency - the same outfit sanctioned by the US, UK, and several other Western nations for the “Doppelgänger” operation - was simple: Orbán is Hungary’s sovereign defender; Magyar is a Brussels puppet.

And on Sunday night, some of the most followed accounts in the English-speaking world ran that exact narrative, voluntarily, for audiences that dwarfed anything the GRU could have dreamed of reaching through its own networks. Russia didn’t even have to pay for distribution. The clout economy handled it.

I have said it before, and I will keep saying it until people internalise it: you do not need to be on the Kremlin payroll to be a Russian propaganda vector. You just need to be lazy, reactionary, allergic to nuance, or “contrarian”. The machine is designed for exactly this kind of mind - one that processes the world in tribal binaries and mistakes pattern-matching for analysis. These accounts may not be agents of Moscow. But they are, without question, agents of discord. And the effect is identical.

Hope the clout was worth your souls.

What Eastern Europeans Will Not Forget

One more thing.

The Vice President of the United States of America - JD Vance - flew to Budapest one week before this election. He stood on a stage next to Viktor Orbán, and called him “one of the only true statesmen in Europe.” He told the Hungarian people - in their capital, in their country, to their faces - to “go to the polls this weekend and stand with Viktor Orbán.” He called on them to “stand for Western civilisation” and “the God of our fathers.”

Western civilisation.

He said this while campaigning for a man whose government was caught leaking EU diplomatic secrets to the Kremlin. A man who blocked €90 billion in aid to a neighbouring country fighting for its survival against Russian invasion. A man who had made Hungary the poorest country in the European Union while enriching his personal circle of oligarchs.

This is what “standing for Western civilisation” looks like in 2026, apparently: an American vice president shilling for a kleptocrat who takes orders from Moscow, in a country where the citizens themselves had already decided they’d had enough.

And those citizens - those 80% of eligible Hungarian voters who stood in line and voted for a functioning country - delivered their answer: no. Not your statesmen. Not your model. Not your civilisation to define on our behalf.

Now. I am writing this as a Bulgarian. As an Eastern European. As someone who spent the formative years of her life watching the remnants of a Soviet-installed regime slowly, painfully, incompletely get dismantled - and who knows, intimately, what it costs a nation to live under the thumb of a system that enriches a few at the expense of everyone else while wrapping itself in the flag of sovereignty.

Eastern Europeans spent 50 years under Soviet occupation. We then spent the next 35 years - literally my entire lifetime - trying to root out the remnants of that regime. The captured institutions. The corruption networks. The political descendants of the communist nomenclatura who seamlessly reinvented themselves as democrats, nationalists, as entrepreneurs, as “men of the people,” while keeping the exact same extractive playbook. We know these men. We grew up with them. Some of us are still governed by them.

And throughout all that time, we looked to America. For three decades, we looked West and thought: there is the proof that it works. There is the standard. There is the model.

And then America sent its Vice President to campaign for the very type of leader we have spent our entire post-communist existence trying to get rid of. To shill - there is no politer word - for a man who embodies everything we have been fighting against. To endorse, in our own backyard, the re-enslavement of our nations into a Russian sphere of influence, dressed in the language of sovereignty, seasoned with invocations of God and civilisation that ring hollow when you know - as we know - what the actual product is.

If anyone thinks that the Poles, the Balts, the Czechs, the Romanians, the Bulgarians, the Hungarians who just demonstrated what a free people can do when they have been pushed far enough - if anyone thinks we will forget this, they are deluding themselves.

We have long memories. We’ve had to. It’s how we survived everything that came before.

The Tisza is Flooding

Hungary taught the world something on Sunday that the world, frankly, should have already known: democracy is stubborn. It bends. It gets captured. It gets gerrymandered and media-manipulated and foreign-influenced and corruption-corroded. And then - if enough people show up, if the opposition finds the courage to unite, if the desire for basic dignity outweighs the machinery of a captured state - it snaps back. Neither elegantly, nor perfectly. But decisively.

If you are an Eastern European reading this, you already know what I mean. You felt it in your chest on Sunday night.

If you are a political commentator who spent Sunday mourning the democratic defeat of an autocrat you couldn’t have found on a map six months ago - ask yourself, with whatever remains of your intellectual honesty, whose narrative you were serving. And then maybe do the thing that Gad Saad, to his credit, actually did: look at the facts, recognise the mistake, and correct it.

And if you are Viktor Orbán, reading this from whichever villa you’ve built with EU funds and Russian goodwill - go to hell.