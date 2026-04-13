Waronomics

Waronomics

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Steven_E's avatar
Steven_E
8h

Insightful commentary on the nature of Xvestia (!), and the algorithm not rewarding nuance. The loss of nuance throughout the world correlates with the advance of social media, which oversimplifies complexity, and makes us all less educated, and more bigoted and hateful.

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Giorgi Sanikidze's avatar
Giorgi Sanikidze
2d

This is a very good one. Factual and emotional too. It does resonate here strongly. 🙏🏽

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