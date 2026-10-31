Waronomics

Waronomics

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Pluton's avatar
Pluton
17h

Thank you for the well-reasoned analysis of the pressing issues regarding the crossroads the Free World finds itself at.

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pete gee's avatar
pete gee
2h

Illuminating and mostly correct.

China views America as intellectually and strategically lazy.

Russia understands that the American bottom line is always set by vulture Capitalism not democratic idealism.

Trump is the excrescence of that national Deal with the devil.

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