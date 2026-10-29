Waronomics

Waronomics

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Bob Potocki's avatar
Bob Potocki
2d

Consider recent experiences with Multinationals such as GM,VW, Daimler etc. We were warned against the transfer of wealth by the 1970's W. German counter culture. Financialization and its globalized search for lowest labor costs is the failed mechanism.

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Brandan Borgos's avatar
Brandan Borgos
2d

Great post. This will be a helpful perspective for updating this study next month.

https://thethirdattractor.org/studies/keys-to-orbit/tour

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