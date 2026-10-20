Waronomics

Waronomics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pierre-Matthieu Pair's avatar
Pierre-Matthieu Pair
6d

Welcome back! It's nice to see you posting again. I hope you resolved your situation satisfactorily.

As a French millennial who chose to leave the country a few years ago, I have some additional detail.

1. I think Macron is very aware he's sitting on a pressure cooker that's getting ready to explode. He doesn't choose to address the issues since his constituency is more or less in the center/center right, including retirees, e.g. the ones with the most to lose if the deal is renegotiated. (Not sure it would be possible without a major crisis even if he wanted to, if I'm being honest). So when the cooker starts letting off steam, he deploys the state's coercive powers to tighten the lid and discourage demonstrations. We've seen this time and again since covid. It's bad enough on its own, but what worries me most is that it's a buffet of delicious precedents that whatever extreme comes to power can point to when they start cracking down too.

2. You're right on the "mother state". I think a social safety net and generally a state strong enough to regulate society and make generational investments is desirable, but France has taken it too far. Now the mindset is that any problem requires state intervention, which compounds the problems.

3. On the broken social contract: it was predicated on growth from postwar babyboom, rebuilding, transition to consumer economy and cheap, abundant energy. It was already crumbling for my generation (millenials). My parents rose from lower working class to upper middle class on their own work. Even with Master's degrees and hard work, my wife and I would never have been able to buy a home in any reasonable timeframe without very significant help from our parents. (Which BTW is an important nuance... the boomer retirees everyone loves to hate are often the same people who help subsequent generations survive the current times). I don't expect to receive anything like my parents retirement-wise.

The sad truth is that post-boomer middle class generations were raised in the expectation that studying and working hard would pay off like it did for their parents.

But unfortunately it was more the exception than the historical norm. Broken expectations are much worse than no expectations. These days you have to be rich to be middle class. The generations after mine are even worse off. No wonder they're pissed.

4. Agreed, Melenchon is a disaster. He chose to pivot to the far left after a time in the mainstream left, and most worryingly he has chosen to go all in the north African constituency. I suppose he thinks the Muslim underclass would be a nice basis for his revolution. I think he's grossly miscalculating, and will be the first devoured if a revolution based on that group ever comes. There are plenty of historical examples of revolutions devouring their own.

5. It's deeply ironic to see Le Pen wishing for a final round against Melenchon. For decades mainstream candidates wished to be matched against a Le Pen, father or daughter, to ensure election, even going so far as to encourage extremes to get there. We have reached the logical end point. I wish I could find that funny.

6. Because of the euro, France won't be able to print its way out of debt - much like Greece back then. We're in for a bumpy ride when this comes to a crisis point.

Thanks again, I'm glad you're back.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jorg99's avatar
Jorg99
7d

I love reading intelligent and thoughtfull analysis. And considering your text is one of the only texts like this i found to france in the last week I am happy to recommend it.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 BiankaB · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture