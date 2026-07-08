Waronomics

Waronomics

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Mathias Kruck's avatar
Mathias Kruck
9h

Exactly right. So now we need politicians who explain this to the voters, because that is part of their job - explaining things and building an understanding. Take an issue, break it into smaller chunks than we have here, and propose solutions.

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3 replies by Bianka @ Waronomics and others
Bob Potocki's avatar
Bob Potocki
14h

What a great essay! Beautiful list of repeating cycles of european civilization.

Yes, Enlightenment improved dark ages.

Yes, it takes about 2 generations to forget the lessons of history and return to the next burn it down war.

Yes, demagogues promise dreams in exchange for power.

Yes, institutions get corrupted and no longer protect the public interest, instead selling control for profit.

Now that the current cycle is breaking down, there is another chance to design something better.

I caution not to believe the advice of current economic thought leaders that undermined currencies and profited from a gangsterized globalization.

None of the solutions works if controlled by propagandists selling snake-oil and deliberately undermining facts and logic.

Yes, we are in a new dark ages. We once again have to prove the sun does not orbit the earth.

Seriously.

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