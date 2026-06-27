Waronomics

Waronomics

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Bob Potocki's avatar
Bob Potocki
1d

Compelling. Comprehensive. Current. Thank You for another valuable essay.

Also consider current economic business models. Requiring "growth" to profit. Oligarchy promotes and heavily funds "growth" narratives. I

China, with shrinking population and increasing wages is a very attractive social model.......except it kills the balance sheets of multinationals that would then have to compete. Multi-national monopolies fail in this scenario. They do poorly in competitive Smithian markets.

So the narratives are not about facts & logic.

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Jorg99's avatar
Jorg99
1d

Again a very insightfull article.

Well structured (I feel Like I dont need to mention this anymore. Its just a given here), well argued etc.

Now I need to confess: I am one of these doomers.

And this article is the best counter to all my arguments that I have read so far in my life.

On peter turchins work I cant comment. I have not read his work and I am also certainly not qualified to comment.

So thanks again for Balkan Wisdom and Balkan Candor.

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