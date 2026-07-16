Waronomics

Waronomics

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Philippe Clérié's avatar
Philippe Clérié
1d

Got to that same place a while back. Democracy is conditional and provisional. It’s not a given and it’s not a right. It’s a permanent fight.

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Mathias Kruck's avatar
Mathias Kruck
1d

Yes, thank you for zooming all the way out, this was very instructive. In Germany, you can see both mindsets at the same time. Interestingly, there are also some positive traits I detect in the former East Germany, like more solidarity among the neighbors and such. I am living in Spain now, and that is a country that went from a very backward dictatorship to one of the most modern societies in a generation and a half. I think the lesson is that it can be done with a lot of support from the countries that already succeeded, but that progress is hard. I do agree with you that the process of joining the EU in itself is a very valuable exercise. The former East Germany never had to go through this and it might be one of the reasons it feels so dejected.

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