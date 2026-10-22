Waronomics

Waronomics

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Kevin Brown's avatar
Kevin Brown
4d

Outstanding. Clearest explanation of the state of play on societal corruption that I have ever read. Thank you.

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Four Color Calico's avatar
Four Color Calico
4d

@waronomics Thank you for this outstanding essay and case study on corruption. I was wondering whether you would hazard a brief assessment of Germany's place and significance in the European Unicorn problem? An outside view which is closer than someone from the "new world" would be helpful.

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