I grew up in Bulgaria - a country that spent half a century behind the Iron Curtain, not because Bulgarians chose communism, but because the Red Army decided our geography was strategically convenient. Despite that, or maybe because of it, many of my generation were aggressively, almost irrationally pro-American. We consumed American movies, American music, American ideals - not because someone told us to, but because America represented everything that the system we just crawled out of wasn’t. Freedom, competence, meritocracy. The idea that you could build something and keep it, and that institutions existed to serve citizens, not the other way around.

I mention this because I need you to understand the lens through which I’m watching what’s happening to the United States right now. It’s not the lens of a European sneering at the Americans from a café in Paris. It’s the lens of someone who spent a lifetime looking up to the most formidable institutional architecture in human history - and who refuses to accept that the entire American state apparatus is made up of the incompetent figures that the current administration keeps parading in front of cameras.

Which means either the United States of America - the country that built the Marshall Plan, managed nuclear deterrence for 80 years, patrolled the trade routes to ensure decades of prosperity, constructed the most sophisticated alliance system in history, and put men on the Moon - has genuinely been overtaken by idiots, or something else is going on.

I’m going with “something else.”

The Anatomy of American Bolshevism

Before I make the argument I came here to make, I need to dissect the pathology that created the conditions for it. And that means talking about the thing nobody wants to talk about honestly: both sides of America’s political extremes are running on the same psychological software. They just branded it differently.

A disclaimer, because I know what’s coming: when I use the word “Bolshevik,” I do not mean it in the narrow historical sense of communist revolutionaries plotting to overthrow the tsarist regime. I’m talking about the archetype - the psychological template that Bolshevism perfected and that keeps resurfacing in different costumes across different time periods. That archetype is: destruction of the existing order driven by ressentiment, with no coherent vision for what replaces it once the fire burns out.

Nietzsche saw this coming a century before any of us were born. In the Genealogy of Morals, he identified a specific psychological mechanism - ressentiment - that he argued was the engine of what he called “slave morality.” Not slavery in the literal sense, but a particular orientation toward the world: the inability to create value from within oneself, compensated by the compulsive need to negate, devalue, and destroy the values of others. The man of ressentiment doesn’t say “I am good.” He says “You are evil - therefore I must be good.” His entire identity is constructed in opposition. He is not for anything. He is against everything that reminds him of his own impotence.

Master morality, by contrast - and Nietzsche was not endorsing aristocratic brutality here, despite what people who’ve never read him love to claim - is affirmative. It says “yes” to life, to strength, to creation, to the fullness of experience. It defines “good” from the inside out. The man of ressentiment defines “good” as whatever the strong are not. Weakness becomes virtue. Failure becomes authenticity. Mediocrity becomes moral superiority. The entire value system gets inverted - not because the new values are truer, but because the inversion is the only way for the ressentiment-poisoned mind to tolerate its own existence.

Sound familiar? It should.

The American woke left perfected this inversion over the past fifteen years. Success became suspicious. Competence was reframed as privilege. Excellence was evidence of systemic unfairness. Beauty, fitness, wealth, education, ambition - all recast as symptoms of an oppressive order rather than outcomes of effort, talent, or discipline. The fit body was “fatphobic.” The successful career was “proximity to whiteness.” The stable family was a “heteronormative construct.” You could not be good and successful - because in the world of ressentiment, success itself was the original sin.

This was not politics, but a secular religion built on the Nietzschean slave revolt, with critical theory as its scripture and social media as its pulpit. And it drove millions of ordinary people - people who were watching their grocery bills climb and their purchasing power collapse while someone on a university salary lectured them about pronouns - absolutely out of their minds.

And here’s where the horseshoe bends.

Because MAGA didn’t emerge as an antidote to this madness. MAGA emerged as its mirror image. The fringe radical left didn’t just radicalise its own base - it gave birth to the fringe radical right by creating a vacuum of such spectacular absurdity that an entirely new form of populism rushed in to fill it. While coastal progressives were debating whether mathematics was a tool of white supremacy, working-class Americans were watching their paychecks buy less food every month. The gap between what the educated class was talking about and what ordinary people were living through became so grotesque that anyone - literally anyone - who said “this is insane and I’m going to fight it” could build a political movement overnight.

Enter Donald Trump, the man who intuited - whether by cunning or by accident, and I genuinely cannot tell which - that the fastest path to power ran straight through the wreckage left by progressive overreach.

But here’s what MAGA never understood, and what I’m arguing here: they are not the cure. They are the same disease in a different host. MAGA operates on the identical Bolshevik psychology as the woke left. Different targets, same engine. Same ressentiment. Same negation. Same absence of a positive, constructive, life-affirming vision.

Watch how MAGA defines itself. Not by what it builds, but by what it destroys. Not by a vision for American greatness, but by the people it wants to see humiliated. The entire emotional architecture of the movement is reactive: it exists against the media, against the institutions, against the elites, against the experts, against the allies, against the “deep state”, and “owning the libs” as its’ entire governing philosophy.



Strip away the targets of negation and what’s left? What is MAGA actually for? What does it want to build? What’s the positive vision? What happens after the fire burns out?

Nothing. There is nothing. Because ressentiment movements don’t have day-after plans. The Bolsheviks didn’t. And MAGA doesn’t.

The logic of these two horseshoe political movements is identical: competence is illegitimate, success is evidence of corruption, expertise is the enemy, and institutions must be gutted not because you have better ones to replace them with, but because their mere existence is an affront to those who couldn’t build or sustain them.

Nietzsche’s slave doesn’t want to become the master. Nietzsche’s slave wants to drag the master down into the mud and call it justice.

That is MAGA’s entire programme. That is also the woke left’s entire programme. The horseshoe is a diagnostic.

Two Wars, One Battlefield

Now that I’ve laid out the pathology, let me lay out the strategic picture as I have come to see it, to some extend thanks to the work of WAR ECONOMY by KRIS who connected the final dots for me (I highly recommend you subscribe to his Substack).



There are actually two conflicts happening simultaneously, and most people can only see one of them at a time.

The first is invisible and domestic. It’s the cold civil war between the American institutional state - Congress, the military, the intelligence community, the professional political class, the judiciary, the permanent bureaucracy (call it the “deep state” if you want, I don’t care about the label) - and MAGA. These two cannot coexist. One must destroy the other politically in order to survive. MAGA’s explicit project is the dismantlement of the institutional architecture that the professional governing class built and depends on. The institutional state’s survival depends on MAGA being discredited so thoroughly that no future president can attempt what Trump is attempting.

The second is global and very much visible. It’s Cold War 2.0 - the escalating confrontation between the Western alliance system and the Russia-China-Iran axis that has been building since 2014 and is now entering its most dangerous phase. The war in Ukraine. The war in Iran. The attempts at economic decoupling from China. The remilitarisation of Europe. The collapse of the post-1945 rules-based order. These aren’t isolated events, but theatres in a single, interconnected conflict over who writes the rules for the next century.

And here’s where the two wars converge into something genuinely terrifying: Trump and his inner circle - whether for money, ideology, kompromat, or sheer civilisational-scale stupidity - are actively, provably, and repeatedly aligning with the very powers that the United States is locked in existential competition with. Russia and China.

MAGA is the Axis’s Trojan horse inside the Western alliance.

I don’t say this for rhetorical effect, I say it because the evidence is overwhelming and the pattern is unmistakable. Weakening NATO, alienating European allies, gutting the intelligence agencies that monitor Russian and Chinese operations, attacking the very supply chains that American economic dominance depends on. Praising Putin. Parroting Kremlin talking points about Ukraine. Floating the idea of withdrawing from NATO and calling it a “paper tiger” on live TV. Imposing tariffs that accelerate the very de-dollarisation that Beijing has been working toward, while undermining allies ability to re-industrialise and ream in these heart attack inducing timelines.

This is not incompetence, you simply don’t accidentally do everything your adversary’s intelligence services would pay billions to achieve. MAGA is systematically dismantling the foundations of American power - its alliance system, its supply chains, the dollar’s reserve currency status, and the global trust in its institutions - which is the very infrastructure that made America the dominant power of the last 80 years.

This makes MAGA’s political destruction not just desirable, but necessary - necessary for the survival of not just the institutional state, but the Republic itself and, by extension, the entire Western order that has depended on American structural integrity.

The Problem With Democracy’s Safety Valves

So why not just remove him? Let the institutions do what institutions are supposed to do? We, in Europe, have a long history of overthrowing our governments over much smaller infringements (ask the French). I myself have helped topple 3 governments via mass protests.

So why not in the U.S.? Because it doesn’t work like that across the Atlantic, especially not in this environment.

In the United States, a democratically elected leader - even one who is erratic, compromised, and demonstrably incompetent - cannot simply be removed without triggering a crisis worse than the one you’re trying to solve. Impeachment was tried. Twice. It failed both times. Openly going after Trump - especially in this age of information warfare, algorithmic radicalisation, and media ecosystems that function as parallel realities - would send his base into genuine revolt.

The last resort - and I believe the one that’s actually being deployed - is engineered failure.

Let Trump destroy himself by ensuring that the consequences of his own policies become so catastrophic, so personally felt by his own voters, that the movement collapses under the weight of its own promises.

The Iran Card

This is where the Iran war comes into focus - not just as a Middle Eastern conflict, but as a piece on a much larger strategic chessboard.

A war with Iran - regardless of whatever justification the administration offers this week, which changes approximately every 48 hours - serves three strategic purposes that have nothing to do with Iranian nuclear weapons and everything to do with the two wars I described above.

First: it disrupts China’s supply chains. The Strait of Hormuz closure - which has already happened, traffic down from 150 vessels a day to barely 20 — cuts off Gulf oil, LNG, and fertilisers to China, which imports roughly 60% of its oil through that chokepoint. This doesn’t just inconvenience Beijing. It forces a structural rewiring of global energy supply chains that, once completed, permanently reduces Chinese energy security. The West will hurt too — badly, for at least a decade — but that’s the cost of the global economic divorce from China that has been building since 2018.

Second: it bleeds China financially. Beijing depends on Iranian oil (discounted, sanctions-busting, off-the-books Iranian oil) to fuel its domestic economy. Iran depends on Chinese purchases to survive sanctions. A war that damages Iran’s export infrastructure forces Beijing to choose between funding Iran’s defence and reconstruction or watching its most important sanctions-busting energy partner collapse. Either way, it drains resources from China’s domestic economy at precisely the moment that economy is already staggering under deflation, a real estate crisis, and demographic collapse.

Third - and this is the one that matters most for the domestic war - it triggers deliberate inflation inside the United States.

Oil is a globally traded commodity and right now it sits above $100 a barrel - everyone, including oil-producing countries, will feel it. Jet fuel prices doubling. Shipping costs spiking. Fertiliser shortages feeding into food prices. Gas at the pump climbing every week. The inflationary shock and second order effects from a Gulf war ripples through every single household budget in America within weeks.

Trump promised no inflation. Trump promised no new wars. Trump promised a booming economy on Day 1.

What Americans are getting - right now, as I write this, 35 days into a war that has shut down one of the most critical shipping lanes on Earth - is crushing inflation, a new war with no exit strategy, higher military spending, and compounding economic misery.

He promised everything to everyone. And the only strategy left on the table is to weaponise those promises against him.

The midterm elections in 2026 will turn into a referendum on economic pain. A 2028 presidential race where “Trump’s war” is the Democratic attack ad that writes itself. The independents who gave him his margin - the ones who don’t watch Fox, who don’t wear the hat, who just wanted cheaper groceries and a functioning economy - peel off. And MAGA, deprived of electoral viability, begins its collapse into irrelevance.

The Calculus

I want to be honest about what I’m arguing here, because intellectual dishonesty is the one thing I refuse to practice in this publication.

I’m arguing that the institutional resistance to MAGA is not coming through impeachment, prosecution, or any of the mechanisms that democratic theory says should work. It’s coming through engineered consequences - economic and geopolitical conditions that turn Trump’s own promises into the instruments of his political destruction.

I’m also arguing that the rest of the world will suffer collateral damage from this. That’s unavoidable. The Strait of Hormuz closure is already hitting Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, India, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Europe. Oil prices are crushing emerging markets. Airlines are grounding planes. Supply chains that were already fragile from COVID and the Ukraine war are snapping under new pressure.

The calculus is brutal, yes. And I think in 20 to 30 years, when the archives open and the memoirs are published and the strategic logic becomes visible in hindsight, we will realise it might have been the least worst option. Why am I saying this? I spent many years of my life blaming the democratic movement in Bulgaria for not being more radical towards the communists back in the 90s. But in a recent interview, the then-president of the republic shared that Bulgaria was in fact on the brink of civil war at the time, and they had to make very quick decisions and painful compromises to prevent that from happening. The alternative? Civil war that could go either way, no EU, no NATO, no monetary board to peg the Bulgarian lev to the Deutsche mark (and then the euro) and stabilise the hyperinflation. So, in hindsight, despite its’ long-term ramifications, maybe that was the least worst option.

Bottom line is - MAGA is not just a populist overcorrection anymore, but it has become an existential threat to the Western order - to the alliance architecture, the economic infrastructure, the institutional integrity, and the global trust framework that has prevented great-power war for 80 years. History taught us - taught my part of the world especially - that this is how empires fall. Not from external invasion, but from internal rot. Not from the barbarians at the gates, but from the citizens who opened the gates because they were convinced the barbarians were their friends.

Unless MAGA is irreversibly destroyed as a political force - and unless deep structural reforms prevent another rogue president from ever wielding this kind of destructive power again - I fear, there is no path back. The damage compounds, alliances don’t rebuild, and trust doesn’t return. The dollar doesn’t reassert itself. And the next aspiring autocrat learns from Trump’s mistakes instead of repeating them.

Dying on That Hill

The people who chose to die on the MAGA hill - for whatever personal, financial, or ideological reason - will have a very tough life regardless of the outcome. If MAGA is destroyed, they’ll be remembered the way history remembers every movement that bet against its own civilisation: with a mixture of contempt and pity. If MAGA somehow prevails, they’ll inherit the ruins of the very system that gave them the freedom to be this stupid in the first place. Their lives will be miserable either way. The ressentiment that fuels them guarantees it - because Nietzsche was right about this much: the man consumed by ressentiment cannot be happy. He can only be less unhappy than the people he hates, and that is a psychological prison that no election result can unlock.

MAGA doesn’t seem to grasp what’s happening to them. Their movement is being led, step by step, into a trap made entirely of the promises their own leader made. Every broken promise is a nail.

And the coffin is being built in plain sight.

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That’s my personal read on the situation. I could be wrong - the fog of war and the fog of domestic politics are equally thick, and anyone who claims certainty in this environment is either lying or delusional. But I’d rather be honestly wrong than dishonestly comfortable.

If this made you think - even if you disagree violently - share it with someone who needs the perspective.

— Bianka @ Waronomics