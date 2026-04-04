Waronomics

Waronomics

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Slavo's avatar
Slavo
2d

You use the words “engineered failure” but I wasn’t sure jf your argument is that the MAGA enemies have engineered it. The rest doesn’t read that way. If it was that argument, then who engineered it? There are no non-MAGA people in power in any institution. You previously have claimed the Pentagon is playing Trump but I’m not so sure. I’m much more willing to go with Hanlon’s razor here and assume it’s all an accidental idiotic clusterfuck.

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World War II - Epic Battles's avatar
World War II - Epic Battles
2d

Perfect explanation. You're speaking on behalf of many people. That's why I call these idiots crypto-bolsheviks. That's why they're worshipping every authoritarian shithole in the world. In every aspect except for a hammer and sickle on their merchandise they are bolsheviks. And I believe you answered your question in the article. Trump is a traitor who works for russia. Once you've accepted that, everything he does makes sense.

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