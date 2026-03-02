Waronomics

Waronomics

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Bob Potocki's avatar
Bob Potocki
Mar 2

Best analysis on the Internet Today! And there is a lot of commentary out there.

Your strategic method of laying out the facts........and then connecting those dots.......just makes common sense.

Thank You!!!

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The Periphery's avatar
The Periphery
Mar 2

Thank you for making a thoughtful point about Iran not being Iraq. WAY TOO MANY people just automatically draw their comparisons to right to Iraq when almost anything happens anywhere frankly… Great piece :)

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