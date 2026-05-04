Waronomics

Waronomics

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Abhcán's avatar
Abhcán
1d

Thank you for another excellent piece.

I find it crucial for my fellow western Europeans to collectively get our heads around what Russia is and is not.

https://maksymeristavi.substack.com/p/russian-empire-made-putin

https://chakhoyan.substack.com/p/putins-war-never-heard-of-it

https://andrewchakhoyan.substack.com/p/gaslit-by-moscow

https://efdavies.substack.com/p/the-legacy-of-russian-colonialism

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Rossella's avatar
Rossella
16h

Thank you so much. Very insightful.

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