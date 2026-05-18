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"The graduates booing Eric Schmidt at the University of Arizona this week understood something most of the executive class still refuses to admit: the AI revolution they're being sold runs on physical infrastructure their elders systematically dismantled."

A former Google CEO walked onto a graduation stage in Tucson and got booed over and over again. Across multiple campuses, commencement speakers extolling the AI revolution were met not with applause, but with audible contempt from the people about to enter the labor market they’re being told no longer wants them.

This is not a generational tantrum of spoiled young graduates seeking 6-figure entry-level jobs. It is a market signal.

I have spent over a decade in technical product marketing. My job is to know what a product actually does - its real capabilities, its real use cases, its real limitations - and then translate that into language(s) across multiple audiences. You learn two things doing this work for long enough. The first is how to read a product spec sheet honestly. The second is how to recognise a shitty marketing trick - pricing a vision the underlying product cannot yet deliver, then betting that capital markets will fund the gap before customers notice. I can smell that campaign from a mile away. The “AI will obliterate 80% of jobs” pitch is that campaign. Its function is to justify spending the GDP of a medium-sized economy on infrastructure that has not yet earned it, by promising a future labor market so transformed that anything spent now is retroactively rational.

And here is the part that should worry the people writing the checks: the small handful of AI companies that will, inevitably, become enormous are actively sabotaging themselves right now. They cannot serve the demand they’ve already created. The honest move would be to throttle access, prioritise paying enterprise customers, and scale compute responsibly to what the physical infrastructure can support. Instead, they are degrading the product across the board to inflate user counts they can parade in front of the next investor. The strategy is to set billions of dollars on fire to deliver a worse experience at scale, because larger numbers raise larger rounds. This is not a confident industry, but an industry running out of runway and hoping no one looks at the engine.

What no one in this discourse wants to discuss - not the executives, not the analysts, not the policy class - is the layer underneath all of it. The AI buildout is not a software story. It is a copper, helium, electrician, and rare-earth story. And on every single one of those upstream dependencies, the United States and Europe spent two generations financialising themselves out of competence - and China spent the same two generations preparing for exactly this moment.

The bottleneck on AI is not capital, ambition, or model architecture. It is the physical economy the techbro class spent twenty years pretending didn’t matter - and the marketing campaign designed to keep you looking away from it.

THE STACK

This week I trace the AI story from the bottom up - from the mine and the gas field to the commencement stage. The order matters: every booed promise made by a tech executive depends on a physical reality further down the chain than they want to discuss.

▸ UPSTREAM

Let’s start with helium. On February 28, Iranian drones and missiles struck QatarEnergy’s Ras Laffan Industrial City, knocking offline one of only two plants on Earth capable of producing semiconductor-grade helium - and removing roughly 30% of global supply in a matter of days. QatarEnergy declared force majeure on March 2. Helium spot prices have surged 40–100% depending on the market.

Helium has no substitute in the most advanced parts of chip fabrication. It cools ASML’s EUV lithography machines - the only tools on Earth capable of printing transistors below 7nm. It’s the only gas suitable for leak detection in vacuum chambers. It’s used in ion implantation, where fractional temperature variations affect the precision of dopant placement. There is no plan B chemistry. Asian fabs run on roughly six weeks of buffer; about 200 specialised helium containers are reportedly stranded near the Strait of Hormuz, where the helium will simply evaporate if the standoff continues.

Now widen the lens. China refines, on average, 70% of the world’s strategic minerals - and for 19 out of 20 of them, it is the global leader in processing. In October 2025, Beijing extended its rare earth export controls to any foreign-made product containing more than 0.1% Chinese-origin rare earths or produced using Chinese technology. The controls were suspended a month later as a bargaining chip in the Xi–Trump talks. They were not retracted. They are a switch Beijing can flip whenever it chooses.

Here’s a layer the techbro pitch deck never includes.

▸ SUPPLY CHAIN

While helium is the kinetic shortage, copper is the structural one. BloombergNEF projects a 6-million-ton copper supply gap by 2035. S&P Global puts demand at 42 million tons by 2040 - a 50% increase from today. AI data centres alone will average 400,000 tons of copper demand annually over the next decade, peaking at 572,000 tons in 2028. A single hyperscale AI campus can absorb several thousand tons of copper before you account for the grid reinforcements needed to power it.

Layer in everything else converging on the same metal at the same time: the energy transition, EVs, grid upgrades, defence spending, the early stages of humanoid robotics (S&P estimates one billion robots in operation by 2040 would require an additional 1.6 million tons of copper annually). Every major growth industry of the next two decades is competing for the same red metal - produced in many of the same politically exposed jurisdictions where China has been quietly buying mines and signing offtake agreements for 15 years.

Meanwhile, naphtha, solvents, semiconductor-grade neon (roughly half the world’s supply came from two Ukrainian companies before 2022), bromine for circuit boards (South Korea sources 90% of its imports from Israel) - every supposedly boring industrial input behind a smartphone is now a geopolitical variable.

▸ INDUSTRIAL

Even with the materials, you cannot build the buildings. Microsoft President Brad Smith has stated publicly that the shortage of electricians is “the single biggest challenge for data centre expansion in the United States.” Microsoft’s own estimate: the U.S. needs roughly 500,000 new electricians this decade. The Fortune-cited industry figure is 300,000 new electricians needed just to meet AI-driven demand, against roughly 200,000 expected to retire over the same period. An apprenticeship takes about five years. Electrical work accounts for 45–70% of total data centre construction costs, per the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Nearly 30% of union electricians are between 50 and 70 years old.

This is the bill coming due for two generations of telling young people that trades were for “poor people,” that the future was Excel, and that an electrician’s job could be safely outsourced to whoever was willing to do it for less. We turned production economies into service economies, told a generation of teenagers to learn PowerPoint instead of conduit bending, and are now discovering that the AI revolution requires physical hands wielding physical tools in physical buildings - and we don’t have enough of them.

▸ KINETIC

The Iran standoff makes all of this acute. Sustained closure or contestation of the Strait of Hormuz doesn’t just price oil. It strands helium. It threatens aluminum (Middle Eastern producers ex-China are about 22% of global supply). It compounds an already-tight semiconductor packaging market - TSMC’s CoWoS capacity for Nvidia Blackwell GPUs was sold out through mid-2026 before the Qatar strike. The U.S.–Israeli war on Iran, viewed through the upstream lens, is also a war on the AI buildout - not because anyone planned it that way, but because the physical supply chains were already that fragile.

Iran’s potential leverage in a prolonged standoff is not its oil. The oil market has adapted to Iranian disruption for forty years. The leverage is in the secondary materials almost nobody in the discourse can name - helium, naphtha, specialty solvents - whose disruption would not raise gasoline prices but would impair the production of the silicon the entire AI valuation rests on. The stock market impact of a serious semiconductor input crunch would dwarf the impact of energy prices, because semiconductors are the load-bearing wall of every megacap valuation in the index.

▸ GEOPOLITICS

China has played this position with patience and discipline that should embarrass every Western government. The strategy has two loops, as a recent U.S.–China Economic and Security Review Commission report names it: commoditise the software, monopolise the materials.

On the software side: DeepSeek R1 forced the global open-source pivot in early 2025. V4 dropped in April 2026. Moonshot’s Kimi, Alibaba’s Qwen, Baidu’s Ernie - all open-sourced, all consistently a few months behind frontier U.S. models that are spending 30 to 100 times more to stay ahead. Premier Li Qiang now uses Davos and the World AI Conference to position China as “the global provider of open AI.” This is not generosity. It is a deliberate strategy to make the layer where Western firms have an advantage - proprietary models - into a commodity, while the layer where China has an advantage - physical infrastructure and processed materials - becomes the choke.

On the materials side: gallium, germanium, antimony, graphite, twelve rare earths under export licensing, and a brand-new Provisions on the Security of Industrial and Supply Chains regime that integrates export controls, countermeasures, and investment screening under a unified national security mandate. China is not threatening to weaponise its supply chains, it has built the legal architecture to do so on a switch.

And in the United States and Europe, the headlines this week are about a former Google CEO getting booed by undergraduates.

STACK ASSESSMENT

AI sector valuations are materially exposed to an upstream supply shock that capital markets have not yet priced in. Helium, copper, Chinese-controlled rare earths are each individually capable of constraining the pace of compute buildout. The probability that none of them disrupts the 2026–2028 trajectory is, in my judgment, low.

The U.S. electrician shortage is almost certainly a multi-year binding constraint on data centre buildout, with no policy lever capable of closing it inside the apprenticeship cycle. Microsoft, Google, Meta, and Amazon will compete for the same finite labor pool through at least 2030.

China’s October 2025 rare earth controls are likely to be re-activated at a moment of Beijing’s choosing, with semiconductor and defence supply chains as the primary leverage points. The November 2025 suspension is a pause, not a retraction.

The leading indicator to falsify this assessment would be sustained, large-scale capital flows into Western mining, refining, and trades training - not announcements, but actual permits, breaking ground, and apprenticeship enrolment. Through May 2026, the signal has not arrived.

SIGNALS

UPSTREAM │ Qatar helium production now estimated to take years to restart. QatarEnergy CEO Saad Al-Kaabi has now stated publicly that Ras Laffan production will not resume until hostilities have completely ended — and that repairs to the facility will take years, not weeks. Helium spot prices have doubled since the March 2 force majeure declaration. Asian fabs are running on six to twelve weeks of buffer; South Korea sources 64.7% of its helium imports from Qatar. The semiconductor industry is the bottleneck of the AI valuation, helium is the bottleneck of the semiconductor industry, and the bottleneck of helium is a damaged plant in a country one strait away from a war that has no off-ramp. Source: Fortune, AGBI, Tom’s Hardware.

SUPPLY CHAIN │ Copper hits a fresh record on May 11. LME copper closed at $13,943 per metric ton on May 11, 2026 - a fresh all-time closing record, up 2.7% in a single session and up roughly 42% on the year. JPMorgan now forecasts H1 2026 averages of $12,500, with $15,000 long-run targets out to 2035. Note the paradox: global inventories sit at a 23-year high of 1.1 million tons, but most of it is “earmarked” — held by sovereign entities and tech giants as strategic reserves rather than available to spot. In February, the U.S. government launched “Project Vault” to establish a Strategic Critical Minerals Reserve. Copper is no longer a commodity. It is now a national-security asset that happens to also be a commodity. Source: Discovery Alert, FinancialContent, Mining Digital.

TECH │ OpenAI is now both the most valuable private company in history and the one losing the most subscribers per month. On April 20, OpenAI closed a $122 billion funding round at an $852 billion valuation - a 181% increase from its $300 billion valuation thirteen months earlier. In the same quarter, ChatGPT's market share dropped from roughly 60% to under 45%. More than 1.5 million users cancelled subscriptions in March 2026 alone. On February 9, OpenAI launched advertising inside ChatGPT - a move Sam Altman had previously called "a last resort." On February 13, GPT-4o was retired against user objection. DeepSeek V4-Pro now runs at $3.48 per million tokens of output; the equivalent on OpenAI's API is roughly $25–30. The valuation went up, the product got worse, the users left, the ads launched. This is what the inflate-the-numbers-before-the-next-raise strategy looks like in the open. Source: Invezz, Atom Writer, R&D World, Robo Rhythms, DeepSeek API docs.

GEOPOLITICS │ The China rare earths pause has six months left, and the West is “not ready.” The November 7, 2025 mutual stand-down between Washington and Beijing on rare earth export controls expires on November 10, 2026 — less than six months from now. A May 2026 analysis from EBC Financial Group concluded that, six months into the pause, available data “does not suggest readiness” on the Western side. Global rare earth mine production was 390kt rare-earth-oxide equivalent in 2025; China was 270kt of it — 69.2% of total mining and “up to 90%” of refining. The seven medium-and-heavy rare earths placed under licensing in April 2025 — samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium, yttrium — remain under control. The October 2025 extraterritorial provisions (any foreign product with >0.1% Chinese-origin rare earths) are suspended, not retracted. The clock is running. Source: EBC via Yahoo Finance, Andersen Institute, European Parliament Think Tank.

WAR / INDUSTRIAL │ DeepSeek V4 ran on Huawei chips. The April 24 DeepSeek V4 release came with a quiet but seismic detail: V4-Pro was trained on Huawei Ascend processors, with Huawei’s Supernode clusters providing the compute. SMIC and Hua Hong Semiconductor surged 9% and 15% on the news. Counterpoint analyst Wei Sun: “This will ultimately speed up the global AI developments as well.” Translation: U.S. export controls on Nvidia GPUs - the entire architecture of America’s AI containment policy - were just demonstrated to be circumventable, in production, by a Chinese open-source lab using Chinese chips. Every meeting in Washington that still assumes hardware is the choke point on Chinese AI is now operating on a stale assumption. Source: CNBC, Fortune, CNN Business, MIT Technology Review, ChinaTalk.