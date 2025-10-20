About Waronomics

We are in a period of geopolitical realignment that most Western analysis is not equipped to explain. The old frameworks - American primacy, liberal internationalism, the comforting fiction that economic integration prevents wars - have failed. The new frameworks haven’t arrived yet. Into that gap flows propaganda, wishful thinking, and analysis that tells comfortable audiences what they want to hear.

Waronomics was built to fill a different gap: the one between Eastern and Western understanding.

I’m Bianka - a Bulgarian-born, Switzerland-based analyst working in tech (by day) and analyzing the world we live in by night. I bring 20 years of multidisciplinary study across history, macroeconomics, defense, energy, trade, philosophy, and ideology, combined with the lived experience of growing up in the part of Europe that has always borne the costs of great power miscalculation.

I challenge Russian propaganda, Western complacency, and academic orthodoxies with equal enthusiasm. I read sources across multiple languages and worldviews. I have no institutional affiliations to protect and no ideology to serve.

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Weekly long-form analysis: original, extensively sourced, designed to give you frameworks rather than just information

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If you value a multidisciplinary approach to geopolitics - focused on structure over noise - I’d be glad to have you subscribe.

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Waronomics is free and will remain so. Paid support is welcome and directly funds deeper research, but every article is available to every reader.