Waronomics

Waronomics

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Bob Potocki's avatar
Bob Potocki
1d

Rigorous!! Federalists never expected a rigid two-party system to develop......that eventually leads to fascism. They also never expected weakening of competition in markets (monopolies), concentrations of financial power in banks, or particularly the emergence of multi-nationals transferring wealth outside the nation. The historical tendency to consolidate power and control is opposite and weak compared to the gains created by "friction"........markets and competition. We are doing it wrong!

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Josh of Arc's avatar
Josh of Arc
1d

This was really good. I wrote an article on a similar topic about six weeks ago. 👇You’re write to focus on the primary system, which seems to be the single biggest contributing factor to the current instability. It’s only been around for about 50 years. In fact, Senators weren’t even elected by popular vote until the early 20th century, as you’re probably aware.

https://tk555.substack.com/p/autocracy-at-scale?r=7f8sj&utm_medium=ios

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