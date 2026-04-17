Waronomics

Waronomics

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ParadigmShift's avatar
ParadigmShift
2d

As a Hungarian, you are saying alll the things we have always thought about Bulgarian politics!

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August F Siemon's avatar
August F Siemon
2d

I wish we, here in the US, could say that our system was working in any sense.

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